by Ann McLarty
Once again we have had a major snowfall! Many areas in Minnesota have officially declared that all time snowfall records have been broken.
Areas affected by flooding have been filling sandbags for several weeks as they brace for record high waters and flooding. High school baseball and softball games have been postponed again and again because of wet fields or snow storms.
We have a few Lions members who tap the maple trees for sap to make syrup. Apparently that has been delayed and interrupted as well. However, warmer temps and sunshine are in the forecast so we are hopeful, and if you need some exercise perhaps you may want to find out where sandbagging is necessary.
Thank you to all WHA seniors who submitted applications for our scholarships that will be awarded at the awards ceremony May 10 at the high school. I was impressed with the applicants.
One of the requirements was that they interview a current Lions member. The essays were outstanding, and they all came away with the knowledge that Lions Club members do many things in our community as well as nationally and worldwide, and expect nothing in return, and that is truly what we are all about.
The Lions’-sponsored banquet will be held at 6 p.m. in the school commons area. At this time $100 scholarships will be awarded to the outstanding student in various departments. The recipients will be chosen by their teachers and will be students who the teacher feels have displayed special contributions to the area of study.
Our regular Lions meeting for May will be held prior to the awards banquet. Our June meeting may be a “work night” but that has not been decided yet. It will be the second Wednesday of the month.
I expect that the Trishaw will be in service as soon as the weather permits.
Again, I urge you — if you think Lions Club might be something you would like to be a part of, simply contact me or any Lions member and we will sponsor you.
We serve!
