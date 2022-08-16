The most recent Lions meeting was held at Lakewood Acres and the Lions enjoyed elk brats provided by Steve Bilben. They were delicious as always!
Bilben reported on the Lions Cycling Without Age (CWA) in Walker. As of July, CWA has given more than 140 rides this year leaving from May Creek, DAC Walker, Highland Apartments, Good Samaritan, Birchview Gardens and DAC Pine River. Pilots were John Parr, Carol Kueber, Chris Worthington, Steve Swor, Simon Whitehead and Gary Walworth.
Simon Whitehead’s email report stated that the CWA program celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Walker’s program will be part of the postings on the CWA main page and features the two Florences — both of whom have celebrated their 102nd birthday — enjoying a Trishaw ride!
After the COVID hiatus, the Lions decided to hold a “fun fundraiser.” Lions Rock and Roar Back to the ‘50s, will be Oct. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. on the Moondance grounds, and introduces musician Barry Reierson to the Walker area. Tickets are $35 for an evening of music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction and raffle. Tickets will go on sale soon and may be purchased from any Lions member. You may purchase a “table” of eight or a single ticket. But do put that on your calendar!
It is not too late to purchase Colorado peaches! There are a few cases still available so if a Lions member has not contacted you, please let one of our members know that you would like to order. Projected delivery date is Sept. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.