by Ann McLarty
Movember, the month formerly known as November, is when brave and selfless men around the world grow a moustache, and women step up to support them, all to raise awareness and funds for men’s health.
What is the importance of Movember? Movember was founded in 2004 to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, as well as mental health and suicide prevention. Every November, men across the world grow their best moustache in support of this life-saving foundation.
I expect some of you are thinking, “Why is she talking about Movember? It is March.”
Recently a local couple suffered the loss of their bright and beautiful son when he took his own life. I have discovered that many do not have any idea what “Movember” is or what it does.
Movember is an annual event in November to raise awareness of men’s health issues that includes mental health and suicide prevention. It is a portmanteau of the Australian-English diminutive word for moustache, “mo,” and “November.”
Males make up 49 percent of the population, but nearly 80 percent of suicides. People 85 and older had the highest suicide rate in 2020. The suicide rate among men is four times higher than among women. Men’s mental health struggles often go unrecognized or undiagnosed, and due to widespread stigma and misunderstanding surrounding suicide, deaths by suicide may be incorrectly or mistakenly listed as ‘deaths by unintentional injuries.’ As such, many of the statistics are likely to be under-estimations of the real toll that suicide takes on men, their families, and their communities.”
Movember Foundation is raising funds and awareness for mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. Since 2003, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men’s health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men.
From humble beginnings, the Movember movement has grown into a truly global one. We’ve made epic progress in men’s health, but every whisker of credit goes to our Mo Bros and Mo Sisters around the world. Five million since 2003.
So be aware that in November when you see a moustache, perhaps it will be to support the Movember Foundation. Very often there will be contests, and I hope this can be one of our Lions’ projects this fall — a contest to determine who has the “best” moustache, with donations made to cast a vote. I know most women cannot grow a moustache, but we can support the Foundation and help raise awareness. So I hope I have raised your awareness a little bit.
We Serve!
