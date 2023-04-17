The Lions Club held their regular April meeting at the Bayside Bar and Grill last week. We will no longer be accepting applications for the scholarships for this year.
The Honors Banquet hosted by the Lions will be held at WHA Commons Area May 10, with the Lions regular May meeting held prior to the banquet. The guest speaker will be Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk.
In addition to local projects, the Lions also contribute to State and National projects. Included in those for this past year were Lions International, KAMP KACE, Lions Hearing, Minnesota Diabetes, Minnesota Lions Vision, Project New Hope and Leader Dog program.
Lions are the first on scene at disasters offering help and hope to victims. One of our speakers this past year cited the example of the Wadena School that was destroyed by a tornado a few years ago. Lions immediately provided $10,000 in direct aid to those impacted by the disaster. This is just one of the many ways that Lions are offering help to those in need.
Lions, as well as many other organizations, have donated to the Walker Area Food Shelf, but they are still short of funds and food. So any donations — large or small — would be gratefully appreciated.
Included in new business discussion was whether we will be holding a June work night. Last year we painted the inside of the hockey rink enclosure at WACC as well as touched up the picnic tables at the Walker City Park. So we will be checking to see if there is a bit more we need to do there or perhaps there will be some new projects.
Other items on our agenda included election of officers, Fireworks for the Fourth of July and button sales, also for July 4.
The Trishaw Cycling Without Age will be up and running as soon as weather permits. If you know of someone who would enjoy getting out on the beautiful trails but is unable to walk or bike, please let a Lion know and perhaps we can give them that experience on the Trishaw. In spite of yet again another snowfall, we are hopeful it will be soon.
