The Lions Club held their regular April meeting at the Bayside Bar and Grill last week.  We will no longer be accepting applications for the scholarships for this year.

The Honors Banquet  hosted by the Lions will be held at WHA Commons Area May 10, with the Lions regular May meeting held prior to the banquet. The guest speaker will be Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk.

