Last night we held our Lions Christmas party which was well attended in spite of the weather. We enjoyed food and fellowship at the home of Lion Carl and Judy Berg.
We had decided that in lieu of a gift exchange we would donate to the Food Shelf or one of our favorite charities. One of the charities that I chose was the Vietnam Vets of America. A while ago I wrote on Facebook, “I have a special feeling for the vets of the Vietnam Era as they are my people — my classmates, my friends, my cousins — and years ago they were neither honored nor welcomed home by many.”
Two of my classmates never came home. One died in Germany and the other perished in Vietnam a few months after being sent there. I try to always honor them in any way I can and they will always be remembered. Many people do not “believe” in war, but we always need to believe in our troops. So please do anything you can to help all of the veterans, but especially for the Vietnam Era Vets. Please do not diminish their sacrifices and please do not forget them. VVA is the only organization exclusively for the Vets of the Vietnam Era and it is highly rated.
The Lions Club, like most organizations, is still “regrouping” after the total shut down from COVID. We had our Trishaw and pilots very busy all summer. Our peach sale was successful once again. We sold buttons at the Fourth of July celebration as well as at the Ethnic Fest. We once again sponsored a very successful fundraising “fun event” that we held at the Moondance Ranch venue. We collected many pairs of eyeglasses and added several new members
Even though we did not hold a meeting, at our December Lions party we did again discuss the possibility of saving plastic bags and recycling them into park style benches. I think we felt that this might be something we should look into.
We will continue to hold our regular monthly meeting at Bayside, and our guest speaker for our January meeting will be Egon Overgaard. I have already told you a little bit about him.
Some of our members will be taking a brief break from the Minnesota winter and will be spending some time visiting friends and relatives in warmer climes. However, we do have a few Lions members who have volunteered to help out at the youth hockey tournaments by working a few shifts in the concession stand so that parents can watch their child compete. There are tournaments almost every weekend in January. So if you enjoy hockey or just want to get out, this might be something for you.
We still have the threat of COVID, seasonal flu and RSV, so exercise a few precautions. And it goes without saying if you feel ill, stay home and get plenty of rest.
