Last night we held our Lions Christmas party which was well attended in spite of the weather.  We enjoyed food and fellowship at the home of Lion Carl and Judy Berg.

We had decided that in lieu of a gift exchange we would donate to the Food Shelf or one of our favorite charities. One of the charities that I chose was the Vietnam Vets of America. A while ago I wrote on Facebook, “I have a special feeling for the vets of the Vietnam Era as they are my people — my classmates, my friends, my cousins — and years ago they were neither honored nor welcomed home by many.”

