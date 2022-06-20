We are fortunate to have a couple of beautiful trails that intersect near Walker. They are the Heartland Trail and the Paul Bunyan Trail.
The mission of the trails is to inspire you to explore the outdoors by telling the story of Minnesota’s parks and trails, and the people who love them.
Paul Bunyan State Trail, stretching 119 miles from Bemidji to Brainerd, is one of the longest rail-trails in the country. You’ll see many incarnations of Paul Bunyan and Babe along this one-of-a-kind trail. A favorite section is the 8.5 miles going west toward the Heartland trail, north of Hackensack and south of Walker.
The Heartland State Trail is another must-see destination in the heart of Minnesota’s lake country. Numerous towns, resorts and parks provide amenities to the rider on one of Minnesota’s most visited recreational trail systems.
Many bikers, hikers, and skaters take advantage of these trails summer and winter.
Not everyone, however, is fortunate enough to be able do this without some assistance. The Trishaw that was purchased by the Lions with the aid of grants gives nearly everyone the opportunity to experience the beauty of these trails and explore our beautiful state. Last year approximately 200 rides were given, and the Trishaw also made appearances in several parades.
If you or someone you know would enjoy the experience of exploring the trails but cannot physically manage, the Trishaw may be the way to go!
A covered trailer has been purchased and will enable the Trishaw to travel to surrounding towns as well. The tentative summer schedule right now is Monday at DAC, Tuesday at Birchview Gardens in Hackensack, Wednesday at Still Havn Hus, Thursday at Hope Lutheran Church and DAC, and Friday will finish the week at May Creek. If you wish to sign someone up for a ride please contact Sherry at (218) 547-2050 and register for the pick-up at Hope Lutheran Church. I believe that arrangements can also be made for Trishaw to come to you if you live in Walker.
There is no cost for the ride. It is funded through donations and Lions Club of Walker. Get out and enjoy the beautiful summer sunshine!
