The Lions have completed one of their summer work projects and that was the restaining of the picnic tables at City Park. The Lions were joined by a number of hardworking Rotarians in a joint effort to keep our city park beautiful and functional.
Minnesota winters take a toll on the tables so this is a yearly task. The weather was perfect for painting and windy conditions kept the mosquitoes away as well as providing the soothing sound of waves breaking on the shore. There were a few hardy souls swimming at the beach although no Lions or Rotarians joined in.
I believe that about 14 tables were stained with the rest scheduled to be done in a couple of weeks by members of the Rotary Club who will likely be joined by some Lions as well. After we had used up all of our stain we had our monthly meeting while enjoying a meal of always delicious pizza from Village Square.
It was reported that the Trishaw and crew have begun giving rides again this summer. I will have a complete schedule of pick up points and times for you next week. Again, if you know of someone who would enjoy or benefit from a ride on our beautiful trails and is unable to do this, please contact a Lions member.
Also, if you are looking for a nice evening out one Wednesday a month, join the Lions. In these times of adversity, Lions around the world are safely answering the call to service. From food delivery for healthcare workers to providing medical supplies where they’re needed most, Lions and Leos are finding ways to show how kindness matters. Lions serve. It’s that simple, and it has been since we first began in 1917.
Our clubs are places where individuals join together to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities, and the world.
I am a relatively new Lions member, but the kindness and the service of the Lions Club is what made me know I wanted to be part of it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.