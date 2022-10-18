It is definitely fall! The air is cooler and the leaves are beautiful but falling fast. The Vikings chalked up another win but my Fantasy Football team did not.
The Lions continue to meet the second Wednesday of the month at Bayside. We have enjoyed their hospitality but our policy has been to meet at the same site for one year and then move to a new location. It is increasingly difficult to find locations that stay open on Wednesday nights and also have a somewhat secluded area to meet.
The Trishaw will be finishing up the season soon. It has been such a busy summer for the pilots. Much of the time it was operating seven days a week. The Trishaw had been making regular trips in Pine River as well and riders would line up expectantly along the curb. I do not know how many rides were actually given but I am guessing it was over 200.
Our fall fundraiser is history and we are now looking forward to serving Walker through the winter months in a few capacities. I expect we will again volunteer to staff the concession stands for athletic events so parents may watch their children. You can expect to see our members in their burgundy vests serving where they are needed.
We welcome new members and have added a few this year. If you are interested, contact Sherry at (218) 536-1824.
