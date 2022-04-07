Each year the Walker Lions are involved in several service projects in the Walker area. One of the events that Lions organize is the 5K Run that is done during the Walker Bay Day.
If you are not a runner you may wonder just what a 5K entails. Well, basically it is a 5 kilometer run or walk over a preset course. Five kilometers is roughly equivalent to just over 3 miles.
The course for the run in Walker starts in the City Park and runners proceed down Cleveland Boulevard and onto scenic Heartland Trail, where they run/walk approximately 1.5 miles before turning around and heading back to the park. The overall winner receives a trophy.
Runners are divided into categories by age and gender, The first three in each category are awarded a ribbon and all who register receive a shirt. Runners may pre-register or simply register the morning prior to the race.
After the race Lion Steve Bilben stated that, “We do not have showers, but runners may jump in Leech Lake.”
If you have never run a 5K perhaps this is one you might want to consider. For a beginner, 30 minutes would be considered to be very good time. There is a training plan called “Couch to 5K Plan.” It calls for 30 minutes per day, three days per week for nine weeks and you will be 5K ready.
I believe that Walker Bay Day will be the last weekend in July this year, so mark this down on your calendar. This is a fun family event for all ages.
Lion Steve Bilben and a crew of Lions will be in upper City Park to register all participants prior to the race. There will also be T-shirts available for purchase for the 2022 race as well as a few from previous races for a reduced charge for those who wish to collect “vintage” shirts.
