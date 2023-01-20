by Ann McLarty
In looking back on 2022 I see the change and growth in our Lions Club.
We experienced a huge loss when we sadly said “good bye” to our first Lions Charter President, Don Carlson. Then more recently we were saddened by the unexpected loss of Vera Demars. While Vera was not a Lions member, her husband Jerry Demars was one of the original 1980 charter members.
I believe our only present members who were original charter members are Steve Bilben, who currently serves as vice president, and Carl Berg, who works tirelessly as our treasurer. We also recently welcomed Otto Ringle back as he was an original charter member and has now “returned to the Den.” Dave Holk is still considered an “Honorary Member.”
We would surely welcome any and all charter members who are still in the area to join us either as a member or just for an evening at Bayside Bar and Grill, where we hold our monthly meetings on the second Wednesday of every month. The big screen TV at Bayside was very much appreciated as we recently enjoyed the slide presentation of “The Goat Roper,” Egon Overgaard of his A.T. trek.
The year 2022 saw the continued enjoyment of the Trishaw and Cycling Without Age, as rides were given to, I believe over 200 grateful individuals! We added a few new “pilots” and one has joined the Lions Club as well. You do not have to be a Lions member to be a pilot.
2022 also saw an increase in membership and we always welcome new members. We are a “Service Organization” and that is what we strive to do.
We are an organization that rarely asks for money — we rely on grants, dues and fundraisers. One of our oldest fundraisers is our annual Peach Sale that many of you are familiar with and look forward to every fall.
In October we held a dinner and dance at Moondance. Lions had hosted events such as this before, but had not done so in a few years due to COVID. The event was fun and festive and almost entirely funded by Lions members’ donations of time and talents. I think we can be rightfully proud of that.
Thanks again to our community for buying tickets and I hope everyone enjoyed it and will join us again this year!
A couple of our service projects last year included giving the picnic tables at the beach and city park a new coat of stain. Some of the Rotarians joined us in this as well. We also painted the outdoor hockey rink barricade with help from a hockey parent and his two children!
This spring we will again sponsor the Honors Banquet at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School where we will host a banquet and award many scholarships to deserving members of the graduating Class of 2023. Seniors, if you have not done so, fill out an application for one of the Lions’ scholarships and I hope to see you at the banquet.
Lions members continue to serve the community in many ways and we are once again filling in at the youth hockey tournaments by working a few shifts at the concession stand so parents may have a break to watch their youngsters compete. You might recognize some of us wearing our maroon vests, so stop and say “Hi” and maybe enjoy some youth hockey while you are at it.
We serve!
