Our January Lions meeting proved to be most enjoyable as guest speaker Egon Overgaard shared his pictures and memories of The Appalachian Trail. The Appalachian National Scenic Trail — commonly known as the Appalachian Trail or simply “The A.T.” — is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world, measuring roughly 2,190 miles in length.
Overgaard completed the entire hike in a little over five months; starting in Springer, Ga., in March and finishing in Katahdin, Maine, in September. The slides were beautiful and contained many “hearts,” some of stone, some of leaves and such, that Overgaard spotted on his hike.
The presentation was both entertaining and humorous. He invited questions and one of the questions asked concerned wild animals such as bears, and was he fearful of them. Overgaard stated that “coming from Minnesota” he was not worried by them and did indeed spot evidence of them.
When asked how he felt before or during the hike, Overgaard thought about that for a moment and stated, “My memory is so poor that I could not remember that next day how bad the day before had been.” He also stated that there was debris left from at least three plane crashes that had occurred near the trail.
He wore out four pairs of shoes and lost around 25 pounds. Apparently the word is that when hiking the A.T., “The men become thinner and the women become more beautiful!”
Overgaard said he is “considering” the Coastal Pacific Trail, which is 2,650 miles (4,265 kilometers) long. The trail was officially completed in 1993.
Thanks, Egon Overgaard, for a most enjoyable evening. Thanks also to Kiel Struss who assisted with getting the presentation on the big screen TV in the back room of Bayside and thanks to the folks at Bayside for their continued hospitality. Being a hiker, Struss stated he would seriously consider hiking the trail at some point in time. I do not know how many others thought the same thing, but it did inspire me to seriously think about doing the 5K run/walk in July that the Lions sponsor. I am not a “hiker” but I do have a few months to “train.”
After meeting Overgaard and understanding a little more about the Appalachian Trail, I became curious about its origin, who started it and why? The founder was a man by the name of Benton MacKaye who understood the emotional pull of the wilderness.
When World War II veteran Earl Shaffer began hiking the Appalachian Trail at Mount Oglethorpe in Georgia in April 1948, his intent was therapeutic. He wanted to “walk the Army out of [his] system.” He finished at Mount Katahdin in Maine 124 days later — the first person to walk the whole 2,181 miles of the AT in one season. He wrote, “I almost wished that the trail really was endless, that no one could ever hike its length.”
