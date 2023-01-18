by Ann McLarty

Our January Lions meeting proved to be most enjoyable as guest speaker Egon Overgaard shared his pictures and memories of The Appalachian Trail. The Appalachian National Scenic Trail — commonly known as the Appalachian Trail or simply “The A.T.” — is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world, measuring roughly 2,190 miles in length.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments