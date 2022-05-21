It seems the official “ice-out” date for 2022 on Leech Lake was May 9 — a month later than 2021. April 9 is earlier than the median ice-out date of April 28. The earliest recorded ice-out date was April 2, 2012. Latest ice-out date was May 23, 1950.
As of this writing I have not heard if anyone had any “luck” but “If you are lucky enough to live on the lake you are lucky enough.”
In addition to Fishing Opener, another event of importance is that seniors will be graduating from high school. The Lions annually host the Honors Banquet. At this ceremony thousands of dollars in scholarships are awarded to deserving seniors to assist them in pursuing some form of education or training beyond high school. In addition to hosting this event, Lions award four scholarships of $500 each to Seniors who have met certain criteria.
There are many different organizations that dedicate their time and service to giving back to those in their community. While some stand alone and work individually, others are connected to a global network that allows individuals to give back across the nation or even the world. The Lions Club is the latter. The Lions Clubs is a service organization that does volunteering and fundraising efforts to give back to those in their communities who need a bit of extra help.
There are several different steps that are needed in order to complete the application for the Lions Club scholarship appropriately. Firstly, an individual must locate a scholarship application. Scholarship applications are provided to the school counselors and students may obtain the form from their counselor. Most areas with an active Lions Club will provide scholarship applications directly to the local high schools in order that students can go to a convenient location to pick up the application.
The individual must then be willing to take the time to fill out the application in detail, filling out all of the different items in order for full processing. While the application is not extensive or lengthy, it must be completed accurately. This is important because it is less likely that the application will even be reviewed when they are incomplete.
High school transcripts and essay portions may be involved as well as proof of leadership in the community. Therefore, it is important to make sure that all of the different criteria and forms are together when filling out an application for a Lions Club scholarship.
Finally, a Lions Clubs scholarship application must be completed by the deadline. This is important to note and understand because Lions Clubs across the world have different deadlines for submission. All materials must be in by that date or they cannot be considered.
Lions also award $100 to the “outstanding” student of each department. This person is chosen by the teachers for having demonstrated exceptional ability.
Good luck to all graduating members of the Class of 2022!
