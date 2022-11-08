Over 41 years ago 51 individuals decided that they wanted to formally charter a Lions Club. There had been an earlier club formed apparently, but seems like it was never chartered. So the “official” date of Walker Lions Charter is Feb. 1, 1980.
At this time these 51 men elected Don Carlson as the charter president. The position of first vice president was filled by Mike Bergmann. Jim Worcester was elected as second VP and Willard Arends was the third VP.
Dave Holk was selected to be secretary and Mike Nelson was the first treasurer. Jim Dowson was elected to be “Tail Twister” and Bob Renowski rounded out the officers in the “Lion Tamer” slot.
Of the original 51 charter members, Steve Bilben, Carl Berg and Holk have remained in the club. They were joined by Otto Ringle, who recently rejoined. Welcome back, Otto!
Some of the other members included Al Maas, Jerry Demars, Jeff Lindstrom, Gary Raymond, Jeff Lindstrom, Gary Trimble and Gary Storm, who all were employed at the school. Local barber Peter “Tuck” Geving was a member as were other business owners Jeff Arnold, Tony Doughty, Jerry Stewart, Newell Ellis, Jack Bieloh, Jim Aletto, John Elsenpeter and Dick Kolp.
The remainder of the original 51 members included Roger Fagermann, Larry Beauchamp, Dennis Black, Jim Fladebo, Ron Geiser, Roy Huddle, George Hunt, Lyndy Johnson, Chris Opheim. Garnett Pederson, Arnie Pasche, Greg Proper, Al Roeder, James Smith, Bob Schultz, S. E. Thue, Dick Tiedemann, Ken Thomas, Tony Trimble and Charles Runyan.
Several of these men are still in the area and we would welcome them back or even welcome them to attend a Lions meeting for old times sake.
