Over 41 years ago 51 individuals decided that they wanted to formally charter a Lions Club.  There had been an earlier club formed apparently, but seems like it was never chartered.  So the “official” date of Walker Lions Charter is Feb. 1, 1980.

At this time these 51 men elected Don Carlson as the charter president. The position of first vice president was filled by Mike Bergmann. Jim Worcester was elected as second VP and Willard Arends was the third VP.

