by Ann McLarty
Summer is really over and fall is moving right along as well. The big wind and rain this past week pretty much stripped the trees of their leaves.
by Ann McLarty
Summer is really over and fall is moving right along as well. The big wind and rain this past week pretty much stripped the trees of their leaves.
The tamarack remains absolutely gorgeous, however. The tamarack swamps are golden! I do think the tamarack is one of my very favorite trees. And then in the spring we can watch for the beautiful delicate celery green slowly turn to the darker green.
High school football and volleyball are quickly winding down, but winter sports will offer plenty of enjoyment several times each week. So if you are looking for something to do, take in a high school sporting event. They offer some of the best popcorn around, and you might enjoy some interesting conversation as well.
If you have not already voted, be sure to do that on Nov. 8! It is your privilege!
Lions continue to meet the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Bayside on Main Street. Consider becoming a Lion — we always welcome new members.
We have wrapped up our summer projects and will now be gearing up for our winter projects. Thinking ahead I expect we will once again have a few Lions working at the concession stands at the Walker Area Community Center’s hockey arena. Walker has a very active youth hockey program during the winter months. The WACC has just one sheet of ice, so the hockey tournaments can accommodate a bracket of no more than eight teams.
These tournaments almost always fill. Teams come from the North Shore, Duluth, the Range, the Canadian border, North Dakota, the Twin Cities and all over Minnesota. They fill our hotel rooms and chairs in our restaurants. I am sure most of you have noticed when these enthusiastic groups of youngsters and their families are in the area.
So if you want some good weekend entertainment try looking in on one of these tournaments. In addition to the hockey, there is a very good concession stand featuring popcorn, candy, hot dogs, donuts, delicious hot soups, coffee and soft drinks. Hope to see you there!
We Serve!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.