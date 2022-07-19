It has been a busy summer for all Lions but especially those who pilot the Trishaw. At our last Lions meeting it was reported that there had been over 100 rides given this summer! Two of those rides were given to two beautiful ladies named Florence who were both 102 years of age!
This coming week the schedule for rides is full. In addition to giving rides the Trishaw has appeared in parades as well, carrying the grand marshals of those parades. The most recent was the Walker Fourth of July parade in which the Grand Marshal was Don Carlson and his wife Darryle.
Don was the high school principal at WHA Schools for many years and was not only a charter member of Lions but was the first president of the club! Don and Darryle were long-time residents of Walker where they lived on Kabekona Bay of Leech Lake and were both so active in the community. They recently moved to Bemidji to be near family and we do miss them.
I would also like to remind all runners or wannabe runners or “walkers” as well. Walker Bay Day has been moved to July 30. The Lions-sponsored 5K Run/Walk will once again start at city park and proceed down the trail and circle back to finish in the park. All participants will receive a T-shirt and all participants may consider themselves “winners” but there are only trophies and ribbons for first place in each category and age group.
Registration may be done on the Chamber site but there will be ample opportunity to sign up on Saturday morning as well. There will also be T-shirts available to purchase that day as well.
So put the Walker Bay Day on your calendar. The day is filled with many family-friendly activities all day but do think about starting the day with a 5K Run/Walk.
Early this summer I had really good intentions of attempting this 5K but the summer is going by so quickly and I have not done any “training,” but who knows? I will be in the park helping to register participants so hope to see you there!
