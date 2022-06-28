With temperatures staying well below normal, it seemed for a while that the only way we knew summer was approaching was to look at the calendar. That has all changed, however, and we are being rewarded or punished by temperatures warmer than average.
I know there are those who prefer cooler temps, but I am not one of them. I do not go south in the winter so I am going to soak up as much of the heat and sunshine as I can and try to store it up for the long, cold winter. I think we can all agree that we do enjoy the extended hours of daylight, however.
In continued cooperation with the Walker Rotary Club, several Lions joined the Rotarians recently in finishing up the staining of the tables in the city park and lakeside shelters. Once again the tables are clean and safe for use [by those] who come to enjoy our hospitality. I have noticed the beach as well as playground and picnic facilities have been much busier than they ever used to be.
For those of you who attended the parade celebrating “Dam Days” in Pine River recently, you would have seen the parade Grand Marshall riding in style in the Walker Lions Trishaw. Trishaw has also been offering rides to individuals in Pine River as well and I believe there was one lady who had reached age 100 who was piloted around Pine River.
I would also once again like to remind you of the Lions 5K walk/run that will be held along with Walker Bay Day July 30. The 5K takes place Saturday morning and starts in City Park, proceeds on the marked trail and then back to the park.
There are trophies, ribbons and T-shirts for runners as well as T- shirts available to buy. We have several age groups as well as male and female and best time in each category wins a ribbon. There will be a few shirts available from previous years as well so if you need some for your collection or want to impress your friends by wearing a 5K T-shirt this is your chance.
If you have never run a 5K but want to start, this is the perfect chance to do so. Start a little training now and by the end of July you will be “rocking it!” I will have more information on this as it approaches but you can pre-register with the Chamber or simply register prior to the race on race day.
I will say one thing about this race, it seems we have had the same person winning it for several years in a row. Perhaps you might want to challenge that!
For more information go online and look at the “Walker Bay Days” information on the Leech Lake Chamber page.
