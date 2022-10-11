by Ann McLarty
A most beautiful fall is upon us. The leaves are absolutely gorgeous. Try to make a little time to enjoy the beauty which surrounds us.
Thanks to everyone who came to “Rock and Roar” with the Lions! Thanks to each and every Lion who each contributed in his or her own way. It was overwhelming!
There were so many who helped in countless ways. We were a small committee of five members and our president in charge of the planning, but it was truly a club effort!
“Rock Star” awards should go to Karl and Pat Lamb who volunteered to sell tickets at Super One; Bruce Peterson who sold tickets to our event to pickleball pals, church friends and I am not sure who else; Steve Bilben who showed up and sold a ton of raffle tickets. He had a little secret to his sales success but I will not divulge it because there is always next year. We also had several Lions dealing with personal issues with Hurricane Ian. But we pulled together and we hope everyone had fun.
The Walker Lions were founded in February of 1981 when 51 members got together in the dead of winter and decided they wanted to make our community a better place to live and work. We are a member of 5M9 district along with 73 other clubs. It is the largest service organization in the world. The motto of the Lions is “We Serve.”
I would like to just remind you of some of the projects the Lions support. Among them are the Fourth of July fireworks and parade. You probably noticed a few Lions in their burgundy vests moving among the crowd selling buttons for the Fourth as well as Ethnic Fest.
We support a local blood drive, sponsor the annual awards banquet at WHA as well as give out several scholarships for senior graduates. We sponsor the Walker Bay Days 5K Run and we also support Walker Bay Live and the late bus at WHA, which enables students to participate in after-school activities.
We hold an annual Peach Sale and we support Shield 616 for Walker Police Department. We have also given hundreds of rides on our Trishaw to countless senior citizens and others who might not otherwise be able to enjoy our beautiful trails and occasionally a trip for ice cream. These are all local projects.
We also support countless Lions International projects and just to name a few are Lions Hearing Foundation, Can Do Canines program, Minnesota Lions Diabetes Association, Kamp Kace [Childhood Cancer Foundation], 5M9 Youth Outreach Program, Leader Dog and Minnesota Lions Vision Foundation.
In addition to our many projects we spend a great deal of time doing service projects, whenever or wherever we are needed. This past year we volunteered to help out in the concession stand at the hockey tournaments so parents could have a little time to cheer for their teams. We painted the outdoor hockey arena. We were joined by the Rotary and stained the tables at the City Park. We are proud to be part of the Walker community!
We have Lions moving among us in the community serving in so many capacities. We have quilters, Faith in Action volunteers, and officials at soccer games. We are here and we are serving.
