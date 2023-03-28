Our weather continues to be the main topic of conversation. Most agree that this is the most snow they have ever seen and records indicate that this year is among the Top 5 or so years as far as number of feet of snow that has fallen. There is simply no place left to pile it, push it or shovel it.
Temperatures are gradually warming up, and the heat of the sun is compacting once-fluffy snow into hard-packed mounds. Snowmobilers enjoy the opportunity to continue riding, even though some have said there is too much snow even for snowmobiling.
Last week we were treated to beautiful night time light shows when the Aurora Borealis was pretty spectacular in many parts of the world! Many people were out in jackets and pajamas to view and photograph some of the most beautiful Northern Lights seen in ages!
How many of you have played Bocce Ball? It is a most enjoyable game which can be played by all ages. It does nor require expensive equipment and the court can be pretty simple. It is played outdoors.
A regulation bocce ball court is 13 by 90 feet and can be sand or grass, but it actually can even be played in your yard. I have seen so many people enjoying pickleball, tennis and basketball down at city park and think what a great addition a bocce ball court could be.
Anyone of any age can play. To me it is a combination of bowling and curling. Grandparents could play it with their grandchildren. I hope that some consideration will be given to adding that to the facilities at City Park.
Lions Club will resume regular monthly meetings April 12 at the Bayside on Main Street. If you are interested in finding out about what we do feel free to join us at Bayside.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.