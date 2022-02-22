Welcome to the Lions Den. Lions International was founded by Melvin Jones of Chicago in the year 1917. Lions International is the largest service organization in the world. The motto of Lions is “We Serve.”
Serving in over 200 countries and geographic areas, our 48,000 Lions clubs and 1.4 million members are helping others and making communities better.
Some years ago there was a regular monthly feature in the paper which told of various service projects being performed by our local Lions Club members. We recently decided to bring this back to let you know just what our Lions have been doing to serve.
The Walker Lions was chartered in February of 1980 with 51 members who wanted to serve the community and make it a better place to live and work.
The Walker Lions Club is a member of the 5M9 District as are 73 other clubs. Their international projects are Vision, Youth, Youth Exchange, Eye Bank, Leader Dog, Hearing, Diabetes, Quest, Can Do Canine, Grants and Project Hope.
Some of our local projects this year have included painting the outdoor enclosure for the ice skating rink at WACC, selling Ethnic Fest buttons, selling buttons for the Fourth of July and conducting the 5K run in conjunction with Walker Bay Days. We continue to have our scholarships for high school seniors as well.
In addition we have had several Lions who work at the concession stand at squirts hockey tournaments and also had Lions members work many hours on the new shelter in Akeley.
Our Trishaw,piloted by volunteers, gave rides to, I believe, around 125 individuals who might otherwise not have been able to enjoy our beautiful trails. Many of you probably saw the Trishaw in our Fourth of July and Ethnic Fest parades.
In the future we would like to tell you a little more about these projects and our local club and its members.
