by Ann McLarty
The sale of peaches is over for another year. All 180 cases have been picked up or delivered. Thanks to all who bought peaches, those who sold peaches and everyone who helped unload and deliver peaches.
Ticket sales are in full swing for the Lions “Rock and Roar” that will be held Oct. 1. If a Lion has not contacted you, give me a call at (715) 821-1761 and I will see that you get tickets. The major raffle prize will be a Yeti Cooler and we also have some other raffle items as well.
I do not have a full list yet of silent auction items but a few of them are chunky knit throw, handmade quilt, wine, water pik and many other interesting items. The event is at Moondance Ranch Saloon and will start at 5 p.m. with Happy Hour and pasta buffet to follow at 6. Music will be provided by Barry Reierson on the piano and Brian Reynolds on the guitar. Theirs is a nice bluesy rock style good for dancing or listening. Cost of this is $35 per person.
The Walker Bay Live Thursday Night Event has ended for the year but what a crowd packed Chumley Park last Thursday! To me this is reminiscent of the “old days” when all small towns had a bandstand in their park and on warm summer evenings young and old alike would sit and enjoy the sounds of music and also engage in pleasant conversations with friends and neighbors. It truly personifies what small town hospitality should be about.
I regret that I was not able to stay long as my grandson, who attends school at Pine River-Backus, was playing football against WHA in Pine River. It reminded me of Lion Willard Arends who was the unofficial Goodwill Ambassador for years and years. Willard saw that no one stayed a stranger for long with his query: “What is your name and where are you from?”
I sat in the bleachers and cheered for 20 years or more for WHA Warriors and then Wolves, but I admit I did cheer for Pine River and my grandson last Thursday. I would like to commend WHA coach and Walker Lion Aaron Pfeiffer for his congratulations to the PRB team on their win over a young WHA team. Sportsmanship is one of the things we hope our kids are learning from sports.
Lions: We serve!
