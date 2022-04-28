A few months ago the Walker Lions decided to bring back this feature titled “Lion’s Den.” After the upheaval caused by COVID, which had disrupted the lives of everyone, we resumed holding our monthly meetings on the second Wednesday of every month.
To ease back into the idea of holding “meetings” again, we met at the home of Lion Carl and Judy Berg. We do thank them for that! We also enjoyed a meeting at the outdoor facilities of Lakewood Acres. Since then we have appreciated the friendliness of the folks at Bayside on Main Street in Walker.
The Walker Lions felt it might be a good idea to let everyone know that we are still serving the community in the same manner in which Lions have served for decades. In addition we have also added a few new projects. Our “biggest” new project is Cycling Without Age. It has been met with much enthusiasm and expectations are that it will continue to grow! Contact number for that is Simon Whitehead at (952) 220-1060.
We always welcome new members and recently did add two more Lions to our roster. If you are interested in serving your community and country, call Sherry Kiisa at (218) 536-1824, and she will be happy to assist you with that.
The Lions’ May meeting will be held the third Wednesday of the month and will be at WHA High School prior to the Honors Banquet. Walker Lions have been sponsors of the Lions Banquet for decades and also award several scholarships to deserving members of the Senior Class.
