Last week we said “goodbye” to Lions Charter President Don Carlson. Don passed away peacefully at home with his family after an illness of some duration. We will surely miss him.
We welcomed Otto Ringle as our newest member. Otto is writing a book about the history of the Lions and we are looking forward to that.
Once again, I would like to encourage you to attend our Rock and Roar with the Lions. The tickets are $35 each and in addition to a delicious pasta buffet, you will be treated to an evening of musical enjoyment as well as raffle and silent auction. It will be held on Oct. 1 at the Moondance Ranch.
This is a fundraiser to finance many different projects. The Lions donate money to many worthy groups and in addition we sponsor the Honors Banquet and award scholarships to seniors at WHA School who are chosen by their teacher as the outstanding students in each subject area.
We also award scholarships to four deserving seniors based on applications submitted to us.
Don Carlson was a familiar face at this yearly event as he handed out many of the awards in his years as high school principal, and I think this was one of his favorite duties. In spite of his “tough guy” demeanor he always shed a few “happy” tears at the honors banquet. I do not think he would mind that I mentioned this and it is one of the things I will always remember about him. Perhaps we should all take a lesson from this and know that it is OK to be passionate about something and to show it. Rest in peace, Don.
The Lions Club does not have a lot of members but we serve in many capacities. We have quilters, town board members, Church deacons, hunters, wine makers, wine drinkers, pie bakers, EMTs, business owners, genealogists and authors. We fish, we hunt, some are retired and some continue to work well past retirement age. We play Fantasy Football. we watch our grand kids play in sports. We give Trishaw rides, we serve Faith in Action. We are a group you might want to get to know!
We meet the second Wednesday of each month and we always welcome new members.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.