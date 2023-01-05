January is flying by; the Vikings had a major stumble but the weather is not too bad.
The January Lions meeting will be Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Bayside Bar and Grill. Our speaker will be Egon Overgaard, who hiked over 2,100 miles on the Appalachian Trail. This is a remarkable feat for anyone, but Overgaard is a young 78 years!
The oldest person to hike the entire trail, however, is M.J. Eberhart, an 83-year-old retired eye doctor.
He pushed through the entire length of the Appalachian Trail becoming the oldest person to complete the trek from Georgia to Maine.
Overgaard will do a slide presentation followed by a chance for Lions to ask questions. It sounds like a most interesting evening!
If you are thinking you would like to do something to change the world, consider becoming a Lion. We are the oldest service organization in the U.S.
The International Association of Lions Clubs, more commonly known as Lions Clubs International, is an international non-political service organization established originally in Chicago by Melvin Jones. Lions serve. It’s that simple, and it has been since we first began in 1917. Our clubs are places where individuals join together to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities and the world.
Our motto is “We Serve,” and that is what we aim to do.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.