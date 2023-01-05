January is flying by; the Vikings had a major stumble but the weather is not too bad.

The January Lions meeting will be Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Bayside Bar and Grill.  Our speaker will be Egon Overgaard, who hiked over 2,100 miles on the Appalachian Trail.  This is a remarkable feat for anyone, but Overgaard is a young 78 years!

