by Ann McLarty
Just a little over 41 years ago, on Feb. 1, 1981, 51 men who wanted to do more to serve the community, chartered the Lions Club in Walker.
The original officers elected were Don Carlson as president, Dave Holk as secretary, Mike Nelson treasurer, serving as first vice president was Mike Bergmann, second VP was Jim Worcester and third VP was Willard Ahrends. Jim Dowson served as “Tail Twister” and Bob Renowski was chosen as “Lion Tamer.”
Serving on the board of Directors were Roger Fagerman, Reno Wells, John Reuter and Al Maas. Of the original charter members, three remain as Lions and they are Carl Berg who is currently secretary, Steve Bilben who serves as first VP and Dave Holk.
In 1981 the Lions was composed only of men. Today many women have joined the largest service organization in the world. That, of course, is not the only change since then.
In 1981 The Goalpost was located on the corner in the building owned by then Lion Otto Ringle and now occupied by Benson’s. Village Square had newly opened in the former Shell Oil owned by another Lion, Newell Ellis. Also in the building was The Trading Post and the Ice Cream Shop operated by Rosemary and Shawn Ellis.
The now defunct International Eelpout Festival was a fledgling event concocted to provide family entertainment to break-up the winter doldrums. Walker also boasted an old time movie theatre, a booming bowling alley, miniature golf, Dahlem’s Cafe, and Sandstrom’s Grocery and Pharmacy.
Jack Bieloh, who was also a charter member, owned and operated Bieloh’s Red Owl. Jeff Arnold was also a charter member and his store — Reed’s was located in the building now occupied by the General Store and Sandstom’s was located in the present Reed’s building.
The First National Bank still occupied their “old building” and behind that was Tuck’s Barber Shop. Peter “Tuck” Geving was a charter member of the Lions. Windows from the original First National Bank building are still displayed in the bank today. John Elsenpeter was a Charter Lion member as well.
Many changes have taken place but one of the things that does not change is Lions are still serving. If you are interested in serving your community and would like to become part of this organization, call Secretary Sherry Kiisa at (218)-536-1824 or come to one of our meetings. We are currently meeting in the back room of Bayside on the second Wednesday of the month. In 1981 the Bayside was known as the Tom Collins and used to serve truly amazing wild game feeds!
We Serve!
