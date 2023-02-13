Our February Lions Club meeting was held Feb. 8 and the temperature made it seem more like a beautiful day in March or even April! Our speaker spoke on the Lions Vision Foundation, what it means and explained some of the things it does.
The Minnesota Lions Vision Foundation has been working to help the blind and visually impaired since 1960. Through the support of Lions Gift of Sight (formerly Minnesota Lions Eye Bank), our collaboration with the University of Minnesota’s Department of Ophthalmology, and our work collecting and distributing used eyeglasses, the Foundation helps countless people every day.
The Foundation is affiliated with Lions Clubs International — the largest service club organization in the world, having 45,000 clubs and 1.35 million members worldwide. Founded in 1917, Lions Clubs International is best known for fighting blindness. In addition to helping in their communities, Lions members conduct vision screenings, equip hospitals and clinics, distribute medicine, and raise awareness of eye disease. Lions have a mission to provide vision for all.
One of the ways mentioned was donation of used eyeglasses. Lions currently have a couple of locations to donate in Walker at Hope Lutheran Church and Walker Eye Clinic.
Jim Arvidson will be sending us a few more donation pails to make it even easier to donate and I believe they will be located at the banks in Walker. I will give the exact locations when they are installed. But do save those old spectacles and help give someone the gift of sight. I have needed to wear glasses since I was a child and I could not function without them, so I understand how important this is.
Do not bring the cases, just the eyeglasses. I have, however, seen a very ingenious way of making an eyeglass case into a sewing kit.
Winter is rapidly going by and we are reminded of that by the beautiful longer days. High school seniors are thinking about jobs, schools and future plans. Lions would like to be a small part of those future plans, and one of the ways we do that is to award scholarships to deserving senior graduates. You do need to fill out an application that is available from your counselor, I believe.
There will be no Lions meeting for the month of March but we will continue to be active in so many ways in our community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.