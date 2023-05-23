The weather has taken a decided turn for the better with almost June-like temperatures.  The days are noticeably longer as we rapidly approach “the longest day.” However, tonight I noticed a lot of mosquitoes in the early evening hours. Hopefully it is an early hatch and will soon subside. I recall very few mosquitoes last year.

Awards night at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School again proved to be a most enjoyable evening and again with many dollars awarded to deserving seniors. The Lions awarded four scholarships of $500 each to Gwendolyn DeVries, Natalie Resch-Seely, Eli Pfeiffer and Luna Scanlon. Lions are so pleased and proud to be involved in a small way in helping these young people in their future plans.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments