The weather has taken a decided turn for the better with almost June-like temperatures. The days are noticeably longer as we rapidly approach “the longest day.” However, tonight I noticed a lot of mosquitoes in the early evening hours. Hopefully it is an early hatch and will soon subside. I recall very few mosquitoes last year.
Awards night at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School again proved to be a most enjoyable evening and again with many dollars awarded to deserving seniors. The Lions awarded four scholarships of $500 each to Gwendolyn DeVries, Natalie Resch-Seely, Eli Pfeiffer and Luna Scanlon. Lions are so pleased and proud to be involved in a small way in helping these young people in their future plans.
I was not able to attend the banquet as I was on a “road trip” to watch as one of my grandsons graduated from the University of North Georgia in beautiful Dahlonega, and I then traveled to Gulf Shores, Alabama, to see one of my granddaughters compete in beach volleyball. I traveled over 3,400 miles and I would actually do it again.
I am excited to see that Walker Bay Live will again be part of our summer. This is such a great opportunity for young and old alike to enjoy an evening with friends and family while enjoying food and music as well. For me it is reminiscent of the concerts held years ago in the old time bandstands.
I actually owned a house in southern Minnesota that had a bandstand in the backyard. The bandstand had been built in the park by a local contractor. In 1970 we bought the house he had built for his bride around 1920. Later, when the town no longer wanted the bandstand in city park, he moved it to his back yard rather than see it demolished.
Story is that his wife, Julia, stood and cried as the bandstand was slowly moved to the back corner of the lawn behind the Tulip bed. It was a magnificent old building with two stories with wainscotting on the ceiling and winding staircase.
Did Walker have a bandstand? I will have to ask Renee Geving or perhaps Otto Ringle. I mentioned previously that the Lions’ June meeting is still undecided as we normally schedule a “work meeting” for June.
