The Lions annual peach sale has begun! Due to growing conditions and small crop size this year, we have been advised that we will not be able to get as many peaches as we had hoped to order. So be sure to notify your Lion salesperson as soon as possible.
We are again getting the Colorado peaches, which have been so good, The delivery date is going to be a little later this year and peaches will likely be delivered early September. We need to get them distributed as soon as possible as WHA School has generously allowed us to use their facilities to store and cool peaches until delivery. However, because of the later delivery date, much of their space will be in use.
So, if a Lion does not get in touch with you give a Lion a call as orders will be first come, first served.
Lions are pleased to welcome new member Chris Thompson into the club. We encourage anyone who is interested in joining a service organization to look into joining one of the oldest: The Lions. We meet the second Wednesday of each month and the August meeting will be held at the outlot of Lakewood Acres. It will be brats and potluck. So feel free to join us or contact any member.
Saturday is the date and City Park is the place to join the 5K Run/Walk. You may register ahead of time on the Chamber website or show up early and register that day. Lions will be on hand starting at 7:30 a.m.
Trishaw pilots continue to be busy with a regular schedule each week. If you would like a ride for yourself or someone else, simply contact Lion Sherry Kiisa at (218) 536-1824.
