Ethnic Fest 2022 is history, but what another day filled with fun, food and entertainment!
The weather was picture-perfect — not too hot and not too cool with lots of sunshine. The small rains held off until late in the day and did not dampen spirits.
The Lions float was once again in the parade along with the Trishaw and we received many compliments and “thank yous” for the rides and what we try to do for our community.
Thanks to Lion Simon Whitehead for getting the Trishaw to and from the Fest. The Trishaw, piloted by John Parr and Gary Walworth was kept busy all day giving rides to young and old.
The first riders of the day included Spider Man and his Mom! We also gave rides to a couple of soccer refs, a golden retriever and incidentally dropped off a couple at their doorstep a few blocks away.
Lions members sell buttons for the Chamber which helps with the expenses of the Ethnic Fest and we had several members doing that again this year. I think the crowd was a little smaller than last year but most were sporting an Ethnic Fest button by the end of the day.
Our next big event will be our Rock and Roar with the Lions Oct. 1 at Moondance Saloon. The evening will begin with Happy Hour starting at 5 p.m., although I have often wondered why Happy Hour couldn’t be Happy Day or even Happy Year.
At 6 p.m. there will be a pasta buffet with everything that goes with it. There will also be a silent auction as well as a raffle. I do not have a complete list of items yet, but I understand there will be a Water Pik donated by the Tooth Fairy as well as other “must have” or “just want” items.
Music will be provided by Barry Reierson on the piano and Brian Reynolds on the guitar. A side note to this is that at the Ethnic Fest we sold two tickets to one of Barry’s former band students. The gentleman saw the posters and recognized Reierson as his former teacher from back in the late ‘60s in Clearbrook. It is a small world.
Dancing is not mandatory but many have already stated they will be doing just that. I think it will indeed be a fun fundraiser and you may get tickets from almost any Lion member or contact me at (218) 547-3677. Also, if you have old eyeglasses that you no longer use, and would like to donate, bring them to our dance and we will see that they are put to good use for those who need them.
