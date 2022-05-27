Once again the Walker Lions Club hosted the annual Academic Honors Banquet. They have been hosting this event for 38 years.
The event was held in the commons area of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School as parents, friends and honor students enjoyed a delicious meal of chicken kiev, rice, veggies and topped off with cheesecake. There were 140 in attendance, seated at tables decorated in school colors of blue, silver and white. Serving duties were handled by ninth-grade honor students.
Students are presented with medals for maintaining academic excellence for one, two or three years. This year 20 students received first-year medals, 22 second-year medals and third-year medals were presented to 16 students. Presenters were Lion President Gary Walworth and Lion Pat Dahlem Lamb, who graduated with the class of 1951.
In addition to academic excellence awards, six awards were given to seniors who were considered outstanding in each department. The recipients of these awards were decided by the teachers of the respective classes. The outstanding Senior Mathematics student was Gabrielle Cairns. Receiving the award for Art was Lacey Erickson. Outstanding in Industrial Arts was Rylee Carlson. Andrew Palmer was chosen as Outstanding Science student. Erika Rand received the English award and Abigale Strandlie was the recipient of the Social Studies award.
The Lions Club is pleased to honor each outstanding student. It is our pleasure to sponsor this banquet and wish each of the honored seniors the very best as they pursue their chosen career.
Academic excellence requires discipline, perseverance and dedication. We feel that these qualities will lead to a bright future for each of you!
Thank you, Shannon Pfeiffer, for organizing the ninth-grade servers, Nancy Semmler and her cafeteria staff for a delicious meal, Olivia Thornberg and high school choir members and teachers for assisting us in honoring our academic honor students!
