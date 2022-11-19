by Ann McLarty
It seems winter has arrived and November will likely go on record as the coldest and snowiest in decades.
Fall sports have wrapped up and soon winter sports will be in full swing. Walker hosts several weekend tournaments each year.
The concession stands are mostly manned by parents who volunteer to work. Lions Club members volunteered last year to fill in for some of the parents so the parents could watch their child compete. We have agreed to do this again and have several members who have committed to work a few hours this upcoming season.
If you are interested in doing this, please contact us and we will see that you are put on the schedule. You may choose your own time. Everyone at the tournaments is so appreciative and it is an enjoyable family event.
Recently, I gave you a short history of the formation of the Walker Lions Club. Our membership is smaller now but we remain a service organization committed to giving back to our community. We have many ongoing projects both locally and nationally, but we also have many groups and individuals to which we give maybe one time donations of time or money.
We have helped senior citizens move from their homes into something more easily managed or closer to necessary facilities. We have transported individuals to medical facilities. We have given countless rides on the Trishaw to those who might never otherwise be able to enjoy the beauty of our surroundings in this manner. We continue to serve and we always welcome new members who would like to do the same.
Our present Lions Club officers are Gary Walworth, who is “retired” and still puts in many full days of work in addition to the hours devoted to Lions. Our secretary is Sherry Kiisa, who somehow manages to pull together what we have said at our meetings and sends us a comprehensive report after each meeting. Carl Berg is the treasurer, who likes to “have beans to count,” and does a great job of keeping us within our budget. Steve Bilben and Simon Whitehead are the first and second vice presidents, and Linda Smith is “tail twister.”
We serve!
