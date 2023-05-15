One of the Lions Club’s most enjoyable events in which we participate is the Lions Honors Banquet held at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School May 10.
Awards were given to six students who were felt to be outstanding in each of departments. The winners of these awards are chosen by their instructors and receive monetary gifts from the Lions.
The following Walker-Hackensack-Akeley seniors won Outstanding Senior awards in six academic areas at the 39th annual Walker and Akeley Lions Academic Honors Banquet. Paisley Dennis was recognized in Art, Natalie Resch-Seely in Math, Mackenzie Raddatz in Social Studies, Fisher Smith in Industrial Technology, Lily Pedersen in English and Sophia Landreville in Science.
We wish them and all seniors the very best in whatever they choose to do following graduation.
Lions will also be presenting scholarships to four deserving seniors at the WHA Awards Program Wednesday. Winners of these scholarships were chosen by a group of Lions and is based on academic achievement as well as personal interviews by Lions members and a short essay. I was impressed with all of the applicants and wish we had scholarships for every one of them. We are so proud to be involved in a small way in their future plans.
A “work meeting” was discussed for the month of June, but plans were tabled pending an inspection of potential sites.
