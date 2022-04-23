Cycling Without Age is a nonprofit organization founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2012. By 2020, this initiative had expanded into 50 countries, serving over 1.5 million people worldwide.
In 2020 the Walker Lions Club brought Cycling Without Age to Walker when they decided to purchase a Trishaw as a club project.
You might wonder what exactly is a Trishaw?
The Trishaw is either pedaled like a bike by a “pilot” or can be auto-battery-powered. It is wide enough to seat two persons and the footrest is low enough so that passengers easily can enter the trishaw.
Many of you may have seen the Trishaw last summer in the Ethnic Day parade or out on the Heartland or Paul Bunyan trails. Some of you may have already ridden in it. Because of COVID, no rides were given in 2020 but last summer around 200 individuals, who may not otherwise have been able to, enjoyed the feeling of cycling the trails in the Trishaw.
There are currently about 12 trained “pilots.” It is expected that more will be trained as the need increases.
Who may ride the Trishaw and what is the cost? Basically anyone who is unable to bike the trails may ride and they may bring along another person. The rides are free and cost is borne by the Lions Club as well as through grants and donations.
A covered trailer was recently purchased to enable the Lions to transport the Trishaw to other locations. Rides are expected to begin in late May and will include pick ups at May Creek, Hope Lutheran Church, Stille Havn Hus and some other Walker locations as well as The Good Samaritan home in Pine River and Birchview Gardens in Hackensack.
If you are interested in booking a ride or finding the dates and locations of pick ups, you may contact Simon Whitehead at (952) 220-1060. Simon will also give you information if you are interested in training to become a “pilot.”
A ride on the Trishaw might be a thoughtful “gift” to your friends or family who are physically unable to bike but would still enjoy the sights and sounds of nature and the feel of the wind in their hair.
If you are interested in becoming a member of the Walker Lion’s Club you may contact Sherry Kiisa at (218) 536-1824. We currently hold meetings on the second Wednesday of the month at Bayside Bar and Grill,
Other upcoming service projects include the Honors Banquet for graduating seniors at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School in Walker. Lion’s Club awards several scholarships to deserving seniors.
