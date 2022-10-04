This past week the Walker Lions literally “roared” at our “Rock and Roar With the Lions.” Bruce Peterson invited all Lions and “honorary Lions” to join him in a “Roar,” and “roar” we did.

About 130 attended the fundraising event held at the Moondance Saloon. The saloon was beautifully decorated and many of  the trees had just started to show some brilliant fall colors! The weather was near perfect. The pasta buffet that was catered by Kathy and her amazing  staff was plentiful and delicious!

