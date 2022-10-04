This past week the Walker Lions literally “roared” at our “Rock and Roar With the Lions.” Bruce Peterson invited all Lions and “honorary Lions” to join him in a “Roar,” and “roar” we did.
About 130 attended the fundraising event held at the Moondance Saloon. The saloon was beautifully decorated and many of the trees had just started to show some brilliant fall colors! The weather was near perfect. The pasta buffet that was catered by Kathy and her amazing staff was plentiful and delicious!
The music was so beautifully provided by Barry Reierson and Brian Reynolds, and many took advantage of the dance floor and did some pretty fancy stepping!
Close to 40 silent auction items were awarded and three lucky raffle prize winners went home with a Frying saucer, a Yeti cooler and a Taste of Minnesota basket.
It would be impossible to thank everyone who helped in so many ways. Most of the silent auction items were donated by Lions members but we also had donations from Tianna and Longbow that donated rounds of golf. The Historical Society donated three books by local authors that chronicled some of the history of Leech Lake and area.
Thank you to Kari and Jeremy for their donated gift cards too! Thanks to all who donated items and to all who bid on them. Thanks to all who attended our event and thanks to all who bought raffle tickets. Thanks to all Lions for selling tickets, helping set up and clean up. Thanks to all Lions who did whatever they were able!
This was truly a group project and every Lion member helped in whatever way they could and it was tremendous! Many of our Lions were impacted by Hurricane Ian and were concerned about family, friends or property. But we continued to hope for the best and we all pulled together.
I think most people enjoyed the evening and I believe we raised some funds for our many projects, and we also collected several pairs of eyeglasses for another Lions project so I will deem it a successful evening!
I did not really get any good pictures so it would be great if anyone has some good ones if they would “share.”
