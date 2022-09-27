It seems fall is here! It is definitely cooler and I must say I did enjoy the warm nights for watching high school football. I will still be in the stands on Friday nights but I will be bundled up and I will carry rainsuits, mittens and blankets.
That has kind of been my fall ritual for more years than I care to say. I have watched my husband as he played college ball at Bemidji State University and then as he coached for seven years at Fairfax. I then started watching my sons and now my grandsons. The time span is over 60 years!
It is still not too late to get your tickets to “Rock and Roar” with the Lions. This will be held at Moondance Saloon Saturday. Happy Hour will start at 5 p.m. and the pasta buffet will follow at 6. The tables are numbered and you will be seated hopefully with some old friends, but if not you may find some new friends.
There will be a silent auction and you will be able to view and bid on some amazing items. At the end of the evening you will be able to take them home to enjoy. Some of the items we have so far are homemade pies, maple syrup, wine, Water Pik, handmade quilt, chunky knit blanket, and handmade wooden items.
You will also have the opportunity to have your genealogy researched or enjoy a homemade spaghetti dinner for two with all the trimmings including wine. When I say “homemade” I mean even the noodles.
For those who enjoy a small game of chance we will be having a raffle as well, and tickets will be sold for that all evening. The lucky winner will also be able to take that home with him or her at the end of the evening. These items include a large Minnesota basket filled with interesting items typifying Minnesota, a “Frying Saucer” and a Yeti cooler!
Our featured musicians will be a duo who have recently come together again. Barry Reierson has been a musician his entire life. He was a standout trombone player in the Clarissa High School band and then became a band teacher starting out at Clearbrook.
Brian Reynolds plays the guitar, and music has always been part of his life as well. He and Barry are longtime friends and have just recently gotten back together musically so this will be their “premier” event! Barry happens to be my brother-in-law.
At one time I said to Barry, “I would like to sing with a band.” His expression never changed as he quietly said, “Everyone would.” When I asked Barry what type of music they performed he told me it might be similar to Delbert McClinton. It seems like kind of a bluesy country rock.
If you choose to listen or get out on the dance floor I think you will enjoy it! I also have a couple of interesting side notes. Barry has provided music for many weddings over the years and there will be two couples in attendance who both had Barry play at their weddings and receptions! One reception was held at Tianna 30 years ago this month! Also in attendance will be a former band student of Barry’s from Clearbook!
We would love to see you at this fun-raising event!
