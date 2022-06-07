“This was a really neat playground, with bathrooms nearby. Always a must with small children. I didn’t get a chance to explore the rest of the park but what I could see looked nice. We mostly played on the playground. It was really nice and new looking with cool things that I don’t usually see at parks, like swings where the adult and child can sit together with ease. My nieces really enjoyed it.”
This is one of the many favorable comments concerning Walker City Park and the playground.
Several years ago Walker Lions were one of the contributing groups involved in setting up the park with unique and enjoyable equipment that could be enjoyed by children and adults alike. The playground has been a very busy place ever since. Rarely does one drive by the park and not see someone enjoying what it has to offer.
Lions have continued to be involved in the upkeep and maintenance of the equipment of the playground ever since. In June each year you may have driven by and seen a busy group of Lions applying a coat of stain or paint or just making sure everything remains in the best possible condition.
Also with the end of May comes graduation and the awards day program for graduating seniors of WHA. Each year the Lions award a $500 scholarship to four deserving seniors. This year the awards were presented to Katie Sagan, Allyson Sea, Abigale Strandlie and Carson Strosahl. Congratulations and best luck to them and to all the members of the Class of 2022!
