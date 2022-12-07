Thanksgiving has passed and Walker is looking very festive. Warmer weather was most welcome and the streets were filled with young and old enjoying the music and activities. There were even a few hardy souls enjoying the outdoor seating at various establishments! It really was a great kick-off for the holiday season!
As I mentioned previously, Lions Club members have volunteered to fill in at the concession stand at the weekend hockey events at the WAC. The concession stand is mostly manned by families of the participating Walker hockey players. When Lions work the parents are given the opportunity to watch their child participate.
I worked a few hours last year and will do it again this year. It is a most enjoyable time being a small part of these events, and the players, families and fans are so appreciative. Also, high school hockey, basketball and wrestling are in full swing. If you are looking for an enjoyable evening of entertainment, think about attending some of these events.
The Lions December meeting will be a Christmas Party and many thanks to Judy and Carl for once again hosting that event. It will be Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., and in lieu of a gift exchange, we will be donating to our favorite charity or the food shelf.
Our January meeting will be held at Bayside Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. and promises to be very entertaining. We will have as guest speaker Egon Overgaard. Overgaard is a 78-year-old retiree living in Longville who recently hiked and completed the 2,192 mile Appalachian Trail.
The Appalachian Trail begins at Springer Mountain, Georgia, and ends at Mount Katahdin, Maine. The Trail travels through 14 states along the crests and valleys of the Appalachian Mountain Range, from its southern terminus at Springer Mountain, to the northern terminus at Katahdin.
In a recent conversation with Overgaard he stated that he enjoys questions from the audience, so come prepared.
