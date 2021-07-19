This nighttime photo of Milky Way Galaxy was taken June 15 at 1 a.m. over an area lake.
Photo by James Puffer

This nighttime photo of Milky Way Galaxy was taken June 15 at 1 a.m. over an area lake. To capture the image, the moon needs to be small or new, the Milky Way center needs to be visible in the southwest or southeast, the camera must be in an area with very little light pollution and the sky must be clear enough to see well. Another chance like this may not come along for several months.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments