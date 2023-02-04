BRAINERD — “The News Photography of Steve Kohls” will be the focus of the next Rosenmeier Forum, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College. The event is free and open to the public.

Kohls has shot news, sporting events and artistic photos for the Brainerd Dispatch for more than 47 years. A sampling of his work will include images of Brainerd’s 1987 and 1991 downtown fires, the city’s long fight against mandatory fluoridation, a devastating train crash near Motley, as well as feature photos of Little Falls artist Charles Kapsner and Bataan Death March survivor Walt Straka. Images will range from black and white pieces from the beginning of his career, to current day photography and short videos.

