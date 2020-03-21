by Otto Ringle
It was a cold and gloomy November Sunday afternoon when I wrote this. The Vikings had a bye and the weather was too miserable to go outside for a walk.
I grabbed a can of beer, a chunk of pepperjack cheese, a small bag of pretzels and drove down to the city park — just to sit, reminisce, remember and recall the area that had so much to do with the history of our little town.
I turned on the car radio, listened to the soothing music and in my mind, pictured the excitement on the old cement steps leading down to the water’s edge. There’s the bronze plaque with the words, “WPA 1939.”
WPA stands for Workers Progress Administration — a [Depression era] New Deal agency employing millions of job seekers to carry out public works. The WPA was actually established in 1935, but it was four years later when these cement steps and the breakwater were built by Walker’s unemployed.
The cement steps are still in good condition, but the breakwater is slowly disintegrating away. Eighty years of the constant pounding and forceful waves from the north have slowly forced the many rocks to the bottom of Walker Bay.
In my mind’s eye I see a family of Native Americans approaching — just as they did many years ago when the area was the only flat surface surrounding the terrain that would later become a town. Our little town is built on the remains of a glacier that stopped at the western edge of a valley 10,000 years ago. When the ice melted it left three ridges that gave Walker its hills, and this area is the lowest in elevation, making it easy for our friends across the bay to launch their canoe and search for a successful hunt.
Through the mist and sleet that is now threatening to turn to snow, the vista across the bay still has a glimpse of beauty. The red, orange and yellow of the decidious trees, augmented by the green of the conifers make for a hazy, yet beautiful scene.
Two large old, oak trees on each side of the cement steps still have all their deep red leaves, framing the beauty of the glistening waters in the center. I don’t recall that martin house. The city must have put it up when they cleaned away the underbrush that existed along the water’s edge.
During Walker’s formative years, the area was used by Tom Walker to pile his logs of his Red River Lumber Company. The area was conveniently located, as it was not far for the lumbermen to bring their logs to the Brainerd and Northern Minnesota Railroad or float them across the bay to Federal Dam where they were loaded on the Soo Line. Tom Walker wanted to get together with his buddy Healy Akeley and build a mill in this area, but Walker’s wife Harriet was an ardent Women’s Tempeerance Union member and she gave the businessmen on Main Street an ultimatum — if they eliminated their bars and brothels, her husband would build a mill.
Naturally the businessmen on Main Street were not willing to do that, so Healy built his mill 10 miles down the road and the city of Akeley quickly became three times the size the village of Walker!
In the 1950s, the cement steps were used as a swimming area for the kids of Walker. There was a raft half-way between the cement steps and the breakwater. When the kids weren’t in the water, they would spread their towel on one of the steps and catch some rays before getting in the water again.
As I continue to look out onto the rolling waves, through the howling wind, I can hear the voices of June Nelson, Betty Andrews, Lorraine Rode and Jewell Anderson — girls much older than I — nevertheless, girls in my swimming class!
“You mean we have to swim all the way to First Point while you sit in your stupid rowboat!”
We were in the congratulatory line the evening of graduation from the old WHS, when Erv Ostlund asked me if I would be interested in an all-expense paid trip down to Fort Dodge, Iowa, to become a Water Safety Instructor. Why not? A WSI badge on my swimming trunks was better than digging ditches for Ma Bell, as I had been doing for the past three summers between high school years.
The vociferous and vehement voice of Jewell interrupted my thoughts when she continued, “And then we have to swim all the way back!”
Jewell’s outspoken words, augmented by the roar of an RV rambling along the trail where the B&NM Railroad used to be, brought my dreams and thoughts back to reality, and today this interesting area of Walker’s history is the best city park in northern Minnesota!
