Wow, did I ever get a lot of comments concerning last week’s The old and the new column! Most of the comments were affirmative and congratulatory in nature, and some of the comments were questionable and corrective. But that’s OK, at least I know people are taking the time to read the column!
Almost everyone said, “I missed the picture you always have in your column,” as much to remind me of the age-old proverb, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” and suggesting perhaps I would be better off not writing so much, but rather have pictures instead!
Most of the comments came from readers wondering where the places used to be — Carlson’s Barbershop, Pete Palusky’s Grocery Store, Johnny Pudge’s Shoe Repair and Fred Fisher’s Pool Hall. And some of the readers simply wanted to know about the people themselves.
Therefore, this week I thought I would tell you a little more about the people and places, as they really do represent — the scattered, misty water-colored memories of the way we were!
Let’s begin with the above picture. Fred Fisher was an entrepreneur — always looking for something new to develop his many business enterprizes. He not only operated a pool hall on the corner where Reed’s is now, but he also operated a fleet of fishing boats down at the City Dock. He is shown in the picture ready to take a group of anxious, excited fishermen out for a day on the lake.
As teenagers in Walker, Fred Fisher’s enterprise in which we were most interested was “Fisher’s Barn.” The huge, old barn was about a half-mile south of town — an easy distance where we could ride our bikes for an evening of roller-skating, and during special occasions, an evening of dancing to live music on Fred’s spacious dance floor.
Many readers wondered about Pete Palusky, where his grocery store was and what were the Victory Stamps with which he had to contend?
One reader corrected me in that Pete was not Polish, but rather immigrated to Walker in the middle ‘30s from his homeland of Hungary, as he could see the writing on the wall when Germany invaded Poland in 1939.
Another reader corrected me in that the stamps Pete had to contend with were not “Victory Stamps,” but were called, “Ration Stamps.” Everybody had them during WWII and they were given out sparingly and only used to obtain a certain amount and kind of groceries. Pete, and other grocery men like himself, had to keep track of all those little stamps in order to purchase more commodities to sell to the public later on. It was a very complicated, but also very necessary way of doing business for all involved.
By the way, we also had “Victory Stamps” during WWII. One stamp was given for a dollar’s worth of a purchase, and when you acquired 75 Victory Stamps, you could trade them in for a War Bond. In eight years the bond was worth $25!
And yes, Walker used to have a town baseball team! It consisted of recent graduates from Walker High School, but mostly older players like Charlie Carlson. Charlie was one of four barbers in our little town! His shop was where First National Bank is now, and as soon as he closed his shop for the day, he looked for someone with whom to play catch. He had a blazing fastball and was one of the better pitchers in our Heartland League — playing surrounding towns like Akeley, Laporte, Cass Lake, Hackensack, Longville and Remer.
My dad used to pitch for Sanborn, Minnesota’s Town Team, so I loved baseball. Before I graduated, we spent many an enjoyable Sunday afternoon together, watching our town team play on the old baseball diamond where Ostlund Field is now.
It was after graduation from high school that I was able to play with Charlie, trying to hold on to his blazing fast-ball from my catcher’s position! I have fond memories of the many carnivals and circuses that came to town, but I am running out of my allotted space, so be certain to read the column next week and perhaps you also will be reminded of some misty watercolored memories of the smiles we left behind!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
