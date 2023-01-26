by Otto Ringle

Another year, another memory! A group of readers of the social media “Facebook” contribute to a page, “Growing Up in Walker.” The page consists of many interesting photographs and comments by some of the old-timers in our little town. Most of my old photos were destroyed in our two devastating home fires. Nevertheless, a few events are still photographed in my mind. The memories begin with the old hospital where my dad delivered me; and, as I recall, my mom was there also.

