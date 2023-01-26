Another year, another memory! A group of readers of the social media “Facebook” contribute to a page, “Growing Up in Walker.” The page consists of many interesting photographs and comments by some of the old-timers in our little town. Most of my old photos were destroyed in our two devastating home fires. Nevertheless, a few events are still photographed in my mind. The memories begin with the old hospital where my dad delivered me; and, as I recall, my mom was there also.
There are memories of the always-muddy road along Lake May to Akeley that dad drove many times to deliver more babies. There are memories of the annual flower show in the community building where the post office is now, and my mom, who was president of the garden club, dressing my sister and I every year for the Flower Show Parade. I wish I still had the picture of Booner dressed only in a diaper, smoking a cigar!
There are memories of many wonderful times we had out at Shingobee Winter Playground, schussbooming down three hills of various difficulty and traversing the red, blue and yellow cross-country trails. The wonderful warming house with its roaring fire, hot dogs and hot chocolate provided a desired and much-needed break from Shingobee’s challenges.
In my mind I can still hear the railroad bums sitting under the water tower, singing, “How Dry I Am,” with five or bars right across Front Street. The many boxes of frozen fish packed in dry ice waiting for the B&NM Railroad to carry them away, and the rapid fingers of “Rich” Richmire, as he worked his telegraph to see if the noon train would be on time.
Pictures I still hold in my mind include old Pete Palusky and his strong Polish accent, mumbling as he frantically managed the array of stamps required to keep his little grocery store open during the days of World War II.
There are pictures of old Tom Barker wearing his magnifying glass on the end of his nose as he handed us our wristwatch, which he had just repaired at Barker’s Jewelry, and pictures of jovial Johnny Pudge, as he valiantly repaired our worn-out shoes, giving us the feeling of “walking like a man,” as we left his shoe store in our shiny, just like newbies.
There are memories of Saturday afternoon radio broadcasts of our national champion Golden Gopher football team, hosted by Darrell Hillberg in the Texaco station and Perk Hillberg in Lundrigans, surrounded by the warmth of their old barrel stoves.
There are memories of a game of eight-ball in Fred Fisher’s pool hall and across the street, Bill Neubauer’s little white dog that carried a quarter from his garage across a busy main street to Harry Anderson’s Red and White Grocery, to exchange for a package of sausages.
Many times a carnival came to town and once in awhile a circus would set up in the park. I recall feeding the elephants for free admission to the Big Top, and rocking nervous girlfriends in the gondola, while riding the Ferris wheel with a wonderful view of Walker Bay.
I recall the always-friendly Johnny Day coaching the town’s baseball team and barber Charlie Carlson, pitching his fastball; so fast it made my left hand burn as I tried to hold onto it from my catcher’s position.
There are memories of harvesting ice out by First Point and storing huge blocks in the ice house, providing a perfect playroom on a stormy summer day. If there wasn’t lightning in the skies, we were diving for money at Government Landing, money tourists gave us for retrieving their fishing lures that were caught on the rocks below.
There are memories of going to the State Theater to watch one of its last movies before it closed in the early 1970s. Movies such as “The Way We Were,” with Barbara Streisand and Robert Redford, with the title song still etched in our minds:
“Memories, light the corners of our minds.
Misty water-colored memories, of the way we were.
Scattered pictures of the smiles we left behind,
Smiles we gave to one another, of the way we were.”
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
