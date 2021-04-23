by Otto Ringle
Have you ever heard of SMBLCR? Probably not, but it stands for the “Society for the Migration of the Bullhead from Leech Lake to the Colorado River!” How about “Jack-ski” or “Bieloh Run”?
Those were a couple of proposed names that a visionary by the name of Jack Bieloh came up with for ski runs beginning west of the Walker Area Community Center, about a mile down a long hill, and ending up at his Red Owl grocery store!
The height at the top of the ski run would be about 1,700 feet above sea level. By comparison, Eagle Mountain in the Lutsen Ski Area is about 2,300 feet — the highest point in Minnesota! In Jack Bieloh’s imaginative mind, the run would be a tremendous asset for our little town — as well as boosting the economy of Bieloh’s Red Owl!
For you readers who might be interested, SMBLCR, was also formed by the creative mind of Jack Bieloh back in the early 1970s, when he and a few of his buddies bought a parcel of desert land on the Arizona side of the Colorado River. It was a fun-filled idea that resulted in Bullhead City, Ariz., with a population of about 40,000 people today!
Although the hustling, bustling city of Laughlin, Nev., across the river, boasts only 8,000 people, because of the legality of gambling, Laughlin would have been a much better investment. Today, Laughlin Resort is home to eight quality casino resorts, offering a huge variety of top-quality accommodations and dining options all under one roof!
Even with all the visions of sugar plums dancing in Jack Bieloh’s head and operating his very successful Red Owl Store in Walker with wife Gloria, Jack’s most passionate hobby was simply riding around in his tractor, not accomplishing much of anything, but merely enjoying the beauty of nature on his little 40-acre hobby farm southeast of Walker — until one day, his son Bill said, “Dad, it’s time to dance with the moon!”
In 1992, Bill Bieloh, a visionary like his dad, conceived an idea to promote the riding stables he and his wife Kathy owned. An event they called “Moondance Jam,” got off to a very modest beginning, featuring a roster of regional rock bands. Nevertheless, about 5,000 Jammers jammed the hotels and motels of our little town and also all the resorts of the entire Leech Lake area!
The second year, national musical artists highlighted a tremendous growth and by the year 2009, Moondance Jam and Moondance Jammin’ Country together brought tens of thousands of visitors to that little 40-acre farm, east of Walker in northern Minnesota.
In 2010, William Edward Bieloh, only 51 years old, passed away in his sleep. Despite this, Moondance Fairgrounds became the site of one the largest celebrations of life that Northern Minnesota has ever seen.
Bill’s wife Kathy, with the assistance of a tremendous crew of Moondance help, continued to conduct the events for 11 more years. In 2021, the 15th annual Moondance Jammin Country Fest will be held from June 17-19 and on July 22-24 Moondance Jam will be celebrating its 30th year of rock and roll on that 40-acre farm in the middle of the Chippewa National Forest.
In addition, you can savor the season of Moondance Sept. 18 at a beer and wine festival called Harvest Moon. Tickets for all these events and camping reservations are available at moondancejam.com, jammincountry.com or harvestmoonfestival.net, by writing to Box 836, Walker, MN 56484 or calling (218) 836-1055.
If you are fortunate to obtain a ticket and attend any or all of these events, be on the lookout for the visionary Bieloh boys, Jack and Bill, as they will no doubt be checking things out while riding around on their tractors on the old farm, on the Moondance Fairgrounds,east of Walker.
In case you don’t see them, ask Kathy, the gracious host of Moondance, as she is always available to answer your questions and will gladly take care of you. As her loving husband told his dad, some 30 years ago — now Kathy is telling us — “It is time to dance with the moon!”
