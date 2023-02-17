Before there were refrigerators, families used root cellars to store food.
In prior “The old and the new” columns, we talked about the days before refrigerators and the days when Bailey Lumber Company harvested ice out on First Point. Their  ice men would cut huge 3-by-3 foot blocks of ice, hoist them out of the water with horses and pulleys, load them onto horse-drawn wagons, take the blocks of ice to the ice house that used to be located on the empty lot between the Legion Club and the WaterShed, to be stored throughout the summer.

During those summer months, the ice men would cut the huge blocks of ice into smaller one-foot cubes and carry them to the homes in Walker that had ice boxes.  Those were the days before Fred Wolf invented the refrigerator in 1913; however, modern refrigerators did not find their way to the north woods until the 1930s.

