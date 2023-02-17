In prior “The old and the new” columns, we talked about the days before refrigerators and the days when Bailey Lumber Company harvested ice out on First Point. Their ice men would cut huge 3-by-3 foot blocks of ice, hoist them out of the water with horses and pulleys, load them onto horse-drawn wagons, take the blocks of ice to the ice house that used to be located on the empty lot between the Legion Club and the WaterShed, to be stored throughout the summer.
During those summer months, the ice men would cut the huge blocks of ice into smaller one-foot cubes and carry them to the homes in Walker that had ice boxes. Those were the days before Fred Wolf invented the refrigerator in 1913; however, modern refrigerators did not find their way to the north woods until the 1930s.
I remember well seeing Joe O’Connor, who worked for Bailey Lumber for many years, traipsing through our living room, dripping water on Mom’s carpet before placing a one-foot block of ice in her icebox.
Dad had our house built, using the inexpensive labor that existed right after the Depression in 1930; and, in addition to our ice box in the kitchen, he also had a root cellar built in the basement. The root cellar consisted of the inner walls holding up the ceiling, while the outer walls and the floor were dirt. Therefore, the little room was just above freezing in the winter and around 40 degrees during the rest of the year.
Dad also took advantage of the inexpensive labor and had a little 12-bed hospital built during the same time. It also had a root cellar in the basement. Both root cellars were always fully stocked with potatoes, fruits, vegetables and other foods.
I also mentioned in prior “The old and the new” columns that my first job was working for Dad — changing storm and screen windows on all three floors of the hospital; loading a huge, wood-burning furnance with long, heavy, eight-foot pieces of wood; and carrying many bags of carrots, turnips and especially heavy bags of potatoes downstairs to the root cellar in the basement.
Today, Dad would have been convicted for tax evasion for accepting all those bags of vegetables in lieu of money for his services at his hospital. Evidently, the patients and the help in the hospital ate a lot of potatoes, perhaps because the cooks — Georgie Hillberg and Mattie Krueger — were good Norwegians and made a lot of lefse!
The origin of root cellars is probably lost in history.No doubt from the earliest of times, the human race would have had to practice some form of root cellar preservation in order to subsist. Certainly early settlers in North America brought their root cellaring expertise from England and particularly Ireland. Potatoes were first introduced to Ireland in the mid-1500s and probably around 1588 in England. The potato became the main staple vegetable and was brought to North America by the earliest settlers.
Turnips and carrots were also introduced during the same time period. At that time, root cellars were required to preserve those vegetables over the winter months and into the summer before the next harvest.
Although the refrigerator has replaced the root cellar, today wine cellars have become very popular, as the darkness and constant temperature and humidity keep the wine from spoiling.
Rudy Badoni, a worldly wine connoisseur, once said, “If someday the people of the world should seek a comnon emblem that would stand for everyone and everything, it would be the grape.”
Good Norwegian cooks, like Georgie Hillberg and Mattie Krueger, however might disagree with Badoni and say, “The common emblem of the people of the world would be, without question, lefse!”
