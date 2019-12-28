by Otto Ringle
Happy 2020! We have a huge job to do this new year! Our job is to live up to the words of one of the founders of our little town 124 years ago.
Please permit me to give you some of the history that pertains to our job at hand. Perhaps you all have personal incidents of your own, but these are mine.
I was 10 years old. I was delivering newspapers up and down the main street of Walker when I came across a little old Native American woman, lying in the gutter in front of the Texaco station, which is now called the Village Square. Everyone called them “squaws” in those days, so it was not surprising that no one paid attention to her! They just looked at her, shook their heads and continued on.
I hollered over to Clarence Fisher who was across the street. We called him, “Clancy the Cop,” as he was our city policeman in those days. He came over and together we dragged the poor woman up the hill to my dad’s hospital.
Fast forward five years. I was playing basketball for the Walker Warriors and we had a Native American boy on our team who was a very good player. He never got in a game, however.
The summer before his junior year, he transferred to Cass Lake, became one of their best players and was named to the All-Conference team in the Longbow Conference.
Fast forward another 25 years. I had just opened my dental office on the corner across the street from Leer Title. There were three dental chairs, each with a beautiful view of Walker Bay. The telephone rang. The voice on the other end didn’t even introduce herself. All she said was, “I understand you plan on treating Indians. How come? Why would you do that?” She hung up before I had a chance to reply.
It was worse than pullin’ teeth! In 2006, a group of us had an idea about a Pathway of Time, which could be constructed along the shoreline, from Brian Johnson’s beautiful, new lighthouse to the base of the old, historical sawdust burner.
We proposed to the city gathers that the pathway might consist of six beautiful bronze statues: one an aborigine; representatives of the Laurel culture, Blackduck culture, Gros Ventres and Sioux, who were all located in the Leech Lake area at one time or another; and Chief Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig, chief of the Anishinaabe in the late 1800s.
The pathway would have been a wonderful addition to our waterfront. As I said, however, it was worse than pullin’ teeth, and after nine long years; nine years of compromising and mutual settlement, in 2015 a Circle of Time was erected in front of the Walker city liquor store.
A year later, with the Circle of Time complete, the committee transferred their remaining funds over to a new organization called the Walker Arts and Culture Commission. The commission was to be an arts-specific entity of the city of Walker — the same as the Library Board, the Park Board and the Airport Commission.
However, the newly formed organization did not last long, as the city fathers thought the mechanics of the proposed organization were too complicated. Therefore, the Leech Lake Culture Alliance was formed, and after a considerable amount of discussion, persuasion and encouragement with the city fathers, a garden pavilion was built in the city rock garden and a statue called, “Unity” was erected nearby.
The statue (shown above with Leech Lake Band Chairman Faron Jackson) signifies association, cooperation and unity between our two communities.
When the village of Walker was incorporated in 1896, one of our founding fathers said these words, “If our new village is to succeed, we must get along with our friends across the bay!”
The statue of Unity was constructed with those words in mind.
The day before the statue of Unity was dedicated, there was an incident in the WHA School between members of our two communities. The boy from across the bay was suspended from school, while the boy from Walker was acquitted and allowed to continue his schooling.
During the dedication of the Statue of Unity, honor guards from both our communities were to post their colors. There was a disagreement as to which flag should go first. The colors of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe were not posted.
Now I know there are two sides to all these stories, but the point is, we should abide by the words of Pat McGarry and do our very best to get along better during this new year. Although we have a huge job to do, let’s begin by saying, “Happy 2020” again!
