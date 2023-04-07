During the 1940s, Petronius Jianapolis was a good old Greek Orthodox Catholic man, who wouldn’t think of serving any kind of an alcoholic beverage in his Rainbow Café, which use to be located where Bayside is today. Nevertheless, Petronius did very well with his business, as his wife was an excellent cook, and they had a son who helped out some but who spent most of his time shooting hoops.
The basketball team of the middle ‘40s had a couple of outstanding guards, consisting of Pete Jianopolis and Ted Smiglewski, and in this writer’s opinion, it was the best basketball team the old Walker Warriors ever had!
The elder Jianapolis sold his little restaurant to Tom Collins and things changed considerably. The little restaurant in the woods of northern Minnesota continued to be one of the best in the area. However, Tom changed the name to Collins’ Café and his Back Room soon became internationally famous.
Collins’ Back Room brought dignitaries, consisting of governors, senators and representatives from all over the Midwest to his little restaurant in the woods. The entire marching band of the Winnipeg Bagpipers came down from Canada to our little town for all our major events and were always graciously and elegantly served in Collins’ Back Room.
Why was a back room of a little restaurant in a little town in the woods of northern Minnesota granted so much attention? To answer that question, one only had to read the “Ode to an Oosik,” which could always be found posted on the wall of Tom’s restaurant. You might have to Google the word, “oosik” to learn what it is, and perhaps you might also find the entire ode itself. But baked walrus oosik was one of the delicacies that Tom served in his back room, along with such other divine, delightful and delicious cuisine such as duck rillettes, beef Wellington, baked feta with sumac and grapes, and beetroot cured salmon — of course, served only with comtes de champagne.
Tom contributed tremendously to putting our little town on the map, as he entertained lords and ladies from Great Britain and even the President of the United States, after attending the inauguration of Jimmy Carter.
Minnesota Gov. Rudy Perpich declared a “Tom Collins Day” when Tom appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America. Tom was also a personal friend of Bud Grant of the Minnesota Vikings, Dave Butz of the Washington Redskins and Vice President Fritz Mondale.
Because of Tom’s notoriety, I wanted to feature his “Back Room” in a book entitled, “Bodega” — a history of the bar and restaurant business in Walker. When I asked for his permission and perhaps a photograph of him with one of the dignitaries, in a very humble and modest manner, he offered me a picture of his wife Mary with Gov. Anderson. He also offered me a complimentary dinner of his baked walrus oosik, complete with a glass of comtes de champagne. The champagne made the baked walrus oosik truly taste divine, delightful and deliciou.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
