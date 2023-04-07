Mary Collins and Gov. Wendell Anderson
Photo submitted

During the 1940s, Petronius Jianapolis was a good old Greek Orthodox Catholic man, who wouldn’t think of serving any kind of an alcoholic beverage in his Rainbow Café, which use to be located where Bayside is today. Nevertheless, Petronius did very well with his business, as his wife was an excellent cook, and they had a son who helped out some but who spent most of his time shooting hoops.

The basketball team of the middle ‘40s had a couple of outstanding guards, consisting of Pete Jianopolis and Ted Smiglewski, and in this writer’s opinion, it was the best basketball team the old Walker Warriors ever had!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments