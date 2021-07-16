by Otto Ringle
Google defines the word, “culture” as “the history, customs, arts and achievements of a group of people.” Our little town of Walker started off with a bang concerning the word “culture.” Walker was a brand new town in 1896 when Bart Hine built a huge Opera House where Bill Hanson Realty is now. The Chautauqua Circuit brought in entertainment and culture for the entire community, with speakers, teachers, preachers, musicians and specialties of the day. President Theodore Roosevelt was quoted as saying, “Chautauqua is the most American thing in America!”
When the Opera House burned a few years later, it was turned into a silent movie theater, and except for the motion pictures and the plays put on by the students in the old Walker High School, Walker was without such an array and variety of cultural entertainment until the early 1980s, when Dick Blackburn organized the “Birchwood Players” and conducted productions every Sunday night during the summer months in the basement of what is now Benson’s It was called the, Goalpost Sunday Dinner Theater and it consisted of such notable productions as “I Do, I Do,” “Same Time Next Year,” and “6RM Riv Vu.” One of the most unforgettable productions was the Walker Rotary Club’s showing of “Twelve Angry Men.”
Today we have Fred Rogers and his Walker Bay Theater. Our little town is extremely fortunate to have the likes of Fred Rogers in our midst, as he was educated in theater and the arts in such prestigious places as the Barbara Matera Studio in New York City and has even worked in various theaters and operas in China and Japan. He has won many awards for his efforts, and the other night we went to see his production and directing of the musical, “Nunsense.” The “Sisters” included the mother-daughter combination of Lauren and Katie Erickson, Carla Raynbird, Kay Sanders, Jackie Lageson, Jessie Funk and Julie Bright. Everybody, including Fred Rogers, did a masterful job!
However, let’s consider the definition of the word “culture” again: “the history, customs, art and achievements of a group of people.” Our group of people, of course, is the residents of our little town and our neighboring native nation. In 2005, a Circle of Time Committee was organized in Walker, to satisfy a suggestion by the five year comprehensive study for the city [which] recommended the city have a monument that depicted the history, customs, art and achievements of our Leech Lake area. Thirteen beautiful, bronze statues were the result. Fourteen years later, a new organization, the “Leech Lake Culture Alliance,” was formed, and a “Statue of Unity” was added to the collection. The latter was placed, along with a Garden Pavilion, in an effort to create more attention to Walker’s best kept secret, the city rock garden.
The Statue of Unity is that of an Ojibwe Hoop Dancer, using three hoops, which according to Ojibwe custom depict cooperation, association and unity between the citizens of our little town and our friends across the bay.
The passing of Dr. Donald Pfau, who was a scoutmaster in Walker for many years, initiated thoughts of recognizing 100 years of scouting with a bronze statue of a scoutmaster saluting a flag, which could be mounted in the area of the rock garden, garden pavilion and near the Statue of Unity.
However, Dan Eikenberry, a retired history professor and a member of the original Circle of Time Committee, suggested we may be opening a can of worms! He recommends if we do this, we should not forget anybody. Most categories are already covered in the Circle of Time and in the city rock garden, but many, such as our fire department, police department and others, are still to be considered. Nevertheless, the idea of a statue of a scoutmaster saluting the flag was presented to the Park Board and at this point, the Park Board is still studying the pros and cons of the issue.
In the meantime, we have received many very positive comments concerning the project. Perhaps you read the letter to the editor from Elaine Brown in last week’s paper. Elaine is the daughter of Jake Licke, who won the Silver Beaver Award, as one of Walker’s early scoutmasters. Elaine lives in Bossier City, La. now and she strongly recommended, “It’s time to recognize Walker’s Boy Scout Troop 40 and its scoutmasters!”
Elaine’s comment and Dan’s suggestion are all part of Google’s definition of the word “culture,” as it relates to our little town: “The history, customs, arts and achievements of a group of people.”
Let us in Walker and the Leech Lake area be proud of our culture, and continue with our efforts to recognize the history, customs, arts and our achievements!
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
