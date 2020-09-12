by Otto Ringle
During my 54 years of looking down in the mouth, I never received the accolades, honors and recognition in dentistry, as I have received for putting together this weekly column! Sure, I received many very sincere “thank yous,” smiles, a hug once in a while, and perhaps a bag of wild rice at Christmas time, but it seems like every day, I receive some sort of acknowledgement for this “The Old and The New” column.
Today, I received a very nice letter from Sue Bornsen, from a little town of only 50 people in Inkster, N.D. Her letter was sent to me; however, it is a testament of congratulatory compliments to the chamber, the resorts and all the businesses on main street that make our little town and Leech Lake area so wonderful. Sue convinced her son into coming to Leech Lake 11 years ago, and since then he has been hauling his boat, every summer, all the way from where he lives in Denver!
He also talked two of his friends and their families to come to Leech Lake and he is certain their kids will keep coming to our great Inland Sea for many years!
In her letter, Sue asked me if I knew anything about the history of Trappers Landing, where they always stay. So, I thought I would tell her the little I recall about Merit Lodge — which the popular resort was called many years ago.
The Merit family had a very lucrative business in Iowa, and in the early ‘20s, they built a meeting place and a summertime get-away for their many employees. When the resort business became the main industry in our area, however, they decided to open their lodge to the public and call it “Merit Lodge — The Exceptional.”
And exceptional it truly was! As any little kid might be, I was excited and impressed when the Merit family drove into town in a big, black, shiny Cadillac, chauffeured by a colored driver. We had six grocery stores in Walker in those days and the Merits always made a point of buying something from each of them!
Pete Palusky’s Grocery, Harry Anderson’s Red and White, Harold Hanson’s Meat Market, Roy Magee’s Red Owl, John Rustin’s Hartz Store and Schmideberg’s Highway Store all knew the Merits very well — welcoming them in a royal manner into their respective stores and calling them by their first names.
I recall the Merits never had much to say — they simply smiled, loaded up their big, black, shiny Cadillac and drove back to their resort with the car full of enough groceries to last them until their next weekly trip to Walker.
In the early 1990s, Roy Huddle purchased Merit Lodge and with his original Huddle’s Resort right next door, he had more than 50 cabins available to rent for his many visitors. Roy added “Margarita Mulligan’s,” which became a very popular Mexican restaurant.
Roy Huddle was a third-generation resorter, as his grandfather Roy Sr. built Huddle’s Resort in 1921 when the highway ran right through the resort, making their business an immediate success!
In 2006, Roy and Kay Huddle sold the original Merit Lodge to Drew and Jen Arnold, who in turn changed the name of the resort to Trapper’s Landing. They also changed the name of the restaurant to “The Merit,” in memory of the original Merit Lodge.
The Merit has become one of our family’s favorite restaurants, as we have traveled by boat many times — first for a photo-op in their big red chair, then perhaps a game of chess on their huge chess board, and finally, if it is nice, to dine on their patio with a beautiful view of Leech Lake. Or in the old, rock-lined wall of the original restaurant the Merits owned some nine decades ago.
Trapper’s Landing has not only become a favorite lake trip for our family, but Drew and Jen Arnold have also become favorite friends of our family.
Please permit me to tell you a personal story about Jen. I consider myself a fairly strong swimmer — having served as a life-guard during summers of my college days, and still swim as often as I can today. During my granddaughter Breah Steenson’s wedding in Tulum, Mexico, however, I decided to take a dip in the fairly rough waters of the Yucatan Channel of the Caribbean Sea. A huge wave hit me broadside, causing me to lose my balance and forcing me to my knees. Jen was the Arnold-on-the-spot, as she quickly ran from the sandy beach to help me regain my balance.
That personal story is perhaps a bit more than Sue Bornsen from Inkster, N.D., wanted to know, but thanks for asking for information about our little town and our beautiful Leech Lake area. We sincerely hope you, your family and your friends will continue to visit us for many generations to come!
Ringle has been writing this weekly column for about four years and he is in the process of putting the columns together in a book of about 200 pages. The book will be available before Christmas in limited editions. If anyone is interested in reserving a copy now, call (218) 507-0525.
