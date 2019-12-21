by Otto Ringle
How many people in the history of Walker’s 123 years have had their picture on the front cover of a magazine? I’ll wager none!
However, if you know of anybody, send me the picture and we will feature them in this column.
This week, please permit me to give you a little history of a little gal who was featured on the cover of the holiday edition of Girlfriends magazine. The story is truly an interesting one!
When Walker was first founded in the late 1800s, it’s “main street” was located along the railroad, which is called Front Street now. All the hotels, restaurants, bars and brothels were located there — easily accessible to the Brainerd & Northern Minnesota Railroad across the street.
One of the first businesses to be established where “main street” is now, was the A.J. Cole Company’s Big Store. And it truly was a big store! It had everything in it from soup to nuts; soup for ma to put on the table for the kids to eat, to nuts for pa to fix his broken wagon wheel! One of the many Big Store’s helpers was A.J.’s single daughter named, Faye. Faye was a pretty little gal who wanted very much to find a man, and Albert and Eliza Cole wanted very much to have grandchildren! One night, the Coles had a dinner party, and they invited T.B. Walker and his wife, Harriet, with the condition they bring a very handsome young man by the name of John Andrus Jr., who was working for T.B Walker at the time. The matchmaking plan succeeded, as John and Faye were married and together had four children — John III, Colby, Betty and Steve.
When Albert Cole passed away, his daughter Faye and her husband John not only took over the Big Store, but also the land the Cole’s had accumulated just west of town.
They began raising Guernsey cattle on that land, and until the outbreak of WWII, the herd broke all the state records for milk production.
The offspring of some of the cows were sold to Ah-Gwah-Ching and other huge operations around northern Minnesota. At the peak of production, it took a staff of 25 men to take care of the herd and the grounds! Although very busy, John always found time to play golf and spent much time at the Walker Golf Course, which was owned by Pat McGarry at that time.
When John and Faye’s youngest son Steve was learning how to talk, he had trouble saying his name, and it came out Tee-Anna.
Since John liked the game of golf and also liked the sound of his son’s attempt at saying his name, he bought the golf course and changed its name to Tianna Golf Course.
When I was a newspaper boy growing up in Walker, there was a garden spot just west of town — a little drop of heaven if you will! It was a beautiful place! The grounds were impeccably and flawlessly cared for, and as I bicycled down a long, paved road to deliver the Minneapolis Star & Tribune to the huge house at the end of a cul-du-sac, I observed people playing tennis on the right and a well-cared for herd of Guernsey cattle on the left.
Betty Andrus was always at the door, waiting for me to hand her the paper, in exchange for a peanut butter cookie in return — knowing it was my favorite.
Pedaling my bike on the way out of the huge estate, I was often greeted by Betty’s big brother Colby, who was always out working in his garden just west of the big house. Once in a while, Colby would holler for me to come over. He would pull a carrot from the ground, wipe the dirt off on his overalls, give it to me and say, “Go ahead, eat it. It’s not the dirt that goes into your mouth that counts, it’s the dirt that comes out that’s bad!”
My dad, who was a doctor, always said that too — not surprisingly, since they were golfing buddies at Tianna!
So, Colby had a daughter named Mary, Mary had a daughter named Erin, and Erin is the gal on the cover of the Girlfriends magazine. Dean Morrill’s six-page article, written about Erin with beautiful photos by Mel Rice, begins with words that describe the relationship between Erin and her grandfather Colby.
“Erin Haefele’s love of cooking and vegetables is literally rooted in her youth, as she spent countless hours toiling in her grandpa’s garden and hanging out with him in the kitchen.”
By now, everyone has perhaps read the article that explains Erin’s accomplishments as a chef, caterer and business owner of The Green Scene, but if you haven’t, be sure to do so, as it might be a long time before anybody from our little town of Walker, Minn., is featured on the cover of a magazine again!
Congratulations, Erin Haefele, and to all of you, have a very Merry Christmas!
