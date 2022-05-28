by Otto Ringle
I received an email from my sister today. She asked where she should send her share of the memorial our families were going to set up for our mother.
Remember last week, I told you I would let you know how the meeting of the Library Board came out, concerning our offer to plant a grove of full-grown spruce trees and a garden between the two water towers and the new library building. It has been two weeks now and we still haven’t heard if our memorial to our mother was approved! If our offer was denied — as we have a feeling it was — it will be very difficult to tell my sister the bad news. Mom would be very disappointed also — not because of the recognition she would not receive, but rather because the beauty Mother Nature could provide will not exist.
Mom loved Walker — the Walker she knew in her day! Although stricken with the debilitating disease of multiple sclerosis, she was very active in the Walker Garden Club, the Walker Civic and Commerce Association, Tianna Bridge Club and the old community building where the post office is now. Mom was very involved with the annual flower show that was held there and the children’s parade that followed. She was very proud of her gardens and especially the City Rock Garden — a replica of her own garden that was mentioned in this column last week.
Mom loved to read and was also very active in the old Carnegie Library we used to have. In our book, “The Paperboy & His Little Sister,” my sister wrote these words: “I was only 4 years old and had no idea what multiple sclerosis was. All I knew, my mom was my very best friend! Once a week, she would take me to the library, which was right across the street from our house. She instilled in me a love of reading that has lasted these eight and half decades! Popular books like, ‘Winnie The Pooh & Tigger Too’ — darling little books that fit perfectly in little hands, while colorful pictures danced across the pages. Soon, I was old enough to go to the library by myself. It was a large brick building — a Carnegie Library. I was much too young to know what a Carnegie Library was, but later I learned the first library in our little town was located in our drug store. In 1907, Walker applied for a grant from Andrew Carnegie and four years later, Walker was the smallest town in the United States to have a Carnegie Library. We were pretty lucky. As I walked up several steps to get to the door, thoughts of entering a big city building went through my mind — never would there be such a wonderful library in such a small town! The door was heavy and difficult to open for a little girl. The children’s books were on the right side of a large desk where the librarian sat. I forgot her name, but she was always there with a big smile on her face, and she knew I would be heading for the children’s books. I would spend many afternoons there — reading books, like the one about ‘Winnie the Pooh &Tigger Too.’ ”
Knowing my sister would be content in the library, dad and I made our weekly trip to visit mom in the hospital in St. Paul. We left my sister at home, as dad thought it best if she was not subject to such pain and sadness at her young age. The hospital was more like a mental institution — typical of the treatment of the final stages of multiple sclerosis when the dreaded disease spreads to the brain. The door to mom’s room was locked, but dad had a key. The door creaked as dad pushed it open to reveal a small, stuffy, medicine-smelling room. There was only one window. It had no curtain nor shade, but was covered with wrought-iron bars. There was no furniture in the room — only a bed.
On the bed laid what appeared to be a little, old lady — although she was not that old — only 41. Her hair was straight and not very clean. Her face was ashen — without color, yet her eyes twinkled a bit and there was a slight smile about her mouth when she saw us enter her inner sanctum. Dad walked over to her side, bent down and kissed her on the lips. Her smile grew broader.
I don’t remember the conversation that followed — I was too choked up as I fought back the tears. After all, I was only 13. There are still tears in my eyes when I think how disappointed our mother would be if the area between the two water towers and the new library is not beautified in some way. However, full-grown spruce trees are really unnecessary — her legacy will always be her family of the many generations who follow her! Even without her garden, our family will think of her when we visit our new library, and kudos to all who made it happen.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
