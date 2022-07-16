Many moons ago, an Ojibwe saw a bear on a large island near the eastern shores of Leech Lake and called the island, “Makwa.”
Perhaps it was the same Ojibwe who saw a goose on a much smaller island, west of Makwa Island on Leech Lake and called the island, “Wawa.”
And so the story continued until all the islands and points of the wonderful timberland around our beautiful lake were named. Pelican Island was called “Zete,” Stony Point was called “Asin” and Partridge Point was called “Bine” by the Ojibwe.
Many moons later in 1934, Dad had a hospital where Portage Brewery is now, and in only four years, he had already delivered most of the babies in the Leech Lake area. However, today it was time to bring another miracle into the world. Dad received a frantic telephone call from Emil Jensen who owned and operated Jensen’s Camp on Partridge Point. Emil and his wife Emily operated the little fish camp all by themselves and it would be difficult for them to get away so Dad could deliver their new baby in his hospital. They pleaded with Dad to come out to their fish camp.
“Where is Partridge Point anyway?” asked Mom.
“Partridge Point is just on the other side of Bear Island — just north of Brevik,” Dad answered very knowingly.
“That’s way past Whipholt. It must be 20 miles away! And with all the rain we had the other night, when you leave the main road, the road to Brevik is going to be a muddy mess. I had better go with you. We can leave the kids with the nurses at the hospital and maybe I can be of some help for you.”
The rest of the story is history. Baby Jensen was very happily brought into this world, and Mom, Dad, Emil and Emily Jensen became very good friends. The Jensens invited them out to their fish camp many times for wonderful fishing of the wily walleye in the flats between Partridge Point and the southeastern end of Bear Island, which is now called the “Chippewa Bar.”
The other day, we drove out to Pikedale Resort — the name the old Jensen’s Fish Camp is called now. We wanted to meet Torey and Sally Meyers, who have owned Pikedale Resort since 2004. Torey and Sally were away for the afternoon, however we were taken care of in a very congenial and royal manner, as we sat out on their huge deck, looking out into the setting sun over the huge expanse of water between Partridge Point and our little town of Walker — some 20 miles away, remembering the many owners of Pikedale Resort since those formative, early days of Emil and Emily Jensen’s Fish Camp.
There was Jack Norris in 1950, Ruth and Joe Nelson in 1956, Wally and Lori Brunning in 1960, Dave and Norma Johnson in 1978, and Bob and Mary Stoneking in 1985. However, most of all remembering the day Mom and Dad brought little baby Jensen into our wide and wonderful world, and wondering where baby Jensen is now — remembering and wondering.
The information concerning all the past owners of Pikedale Resort was obtained from a brand new book entitled “Resorts of Leech Lake.” The book is an amazing compilation of information gathered together by Cecelia McKeig and Renee Geving from our own Cass County Museum. The book is available for sale at the museum and the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
Do yourself a favor, purchase the book and perhaps you also will have memories of one of the many fish camps that once existed along the shorelines of our wonderful and beautiful inland sea. Perhaps you also will have a memory of a baby Jensen born on a point on Leech Lake the Ojibwe called “Bine” — because a partridge was seen there.
The views and opinions expressed in the “The old and the new” column belong solely to the author, and not The Pilot-Independent or an organization, committee or individual.
